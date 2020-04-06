A total of $1,062,000 has been awarded to 15 local nonprofit organizations as part of the first wave of grants announced from the COVID-19 Response Fund for Forsyth County.
Announced March 18 by Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines and other local officials, the fund is intended to help local nonprofit groups help residents face the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Priority in this grantmaking has been given to nonprofits addressing the basic needs of community members — for rent assistance, food needs, help paying for regular medication, as well as to support those who provide medical services and support,” said Cindy Gordoneer, the president and chief executive of United Way of Forsyth County.
The United Way, the Winston-Salem Foundation, the city, the county and Community Organizations Active in Disaster together put together the COVID-19 relief fund.
Since the Fund was announced less than three weeks ago, more than $3.3 million has been committed to the fund from corporations, groups, individuals, and local government.
Scott Wierman, the president of The Winston-Salem Foundation said the grants awarded are “just the beginning, and what we’ve raised will not be nearly enough. It’s critical that we continue to grow the response fund to address the immense community needs that we’re only beginning to see.”
Here are the grant recipients and amounts:
- Bethesda Center for the Homeless — $100,000 to provide critical shelter services for homeless population and emergency financial support for housed individuals and families to pay for rent, utilities, and food.
- Cancer Services, Inc. — $50,000 to provide increased funding for direct financial assistance for clients.
- Crisis Control Ministry Inc. — $100,000 to provide essential needs for an increase in struggling community members needing assistance with rent and mortgage payments client services food pantries, and a free licensed pharmacy.
- Eliza’s Helping Hands, Inc. — $20,000 to assist undocumented, low-income, and low wage income residents with rent, utilities, counseling services, transportation and food and clothing.
- H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem, Inc. — $16,000 to provide nutritious meals to children at risk of hunger to accommodate additional weekday meals in addition to weekend deliveries since local children are now out of school.
- Imprints Cares — $100,000 to offset tuition costs for essential personnel who meet income guidelines and need emergency childcare during the health crisis.
- Legal Aid of North Carolina — $100,000 to keep tenants in housing by providing support and attorney representation for mediation with hotel/motel landlords to resolve payment agreements and use funding to pay all or part of the monetary settlement agreed upon in mediation.
- Neighbors for Better Neighborhoods — $20,000 to increase the capabilities of neighborhood groups and individuals in Forsyth County with high-tech engagement to connect community members with aid resources through social media, phone conferences, video conferencing, and deliveries.
- Samaritan Ministries — $91,000 to support higher risk guests and increased demand for emergency shelter for homeless men and daily lunches through its community Soup Kitchen.
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, Inc. $100,000 to support expansion of its reach and implement new approaches for food assistance in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
- The Salvation Army — $100,000 to support increased needs for two food pantries, food delivery to seniors and to those with limited transportation, Center of Hope Family Shelter, and emergency financial assistance to clients impacted by the crisis.
- Union Baptist Church — $50,000 to provide increased requests for food, clothing, and other essential resource needs for low-income single parents, seniors, and the homeless.
- Whole Man Ministries of NC — $40,000 to support economically disadvantaged individuals and families with rent, utilities, essential household items, transportation, mental health support, internet, and connections to aid.
- Winston-Salem Rescue Mission — $100,000 to support the residential program for men receiving housing, recovery services, food, transportation, and pharmaceutical supplies.
- YWCA of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County — $75,000 for programming at the Best Choice Center and Hawley House, supporting expanded educational and food programs for children, residential substance abuse recovery, and health management and juvenile/teen court programs.
