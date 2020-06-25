Ten staff members at Old Vineyard Behavioral Health Services were reported trapped in a room Thursday night during a disturbance at the facility on Old Vineyard Road in Winston-Salem.
Police were called to the facility about 8 p.m. in what was initially described as a hostage situation. It soon turned out that no one was actually being held hostage by anyone, but that the group of staffers were trapped inside the room by other people who were banging on the door with screwdrivers and other items and trying to get inside.
Dispatchers speaking to the trapped staff members told police over the radio that there were eight males among those apparently trying to break into the room where the staffers were. Staffers also told police that they were safe in their location.
Police, fire and ambulance crews converged on the facility, and officers gave no update about the progress of their efforts to resolve the disturbance.
Old Vineyard Behavioral Health Services is a large facility on a campus that has a number of buildings, and it was not clear in which building the staffers were trapped.
While the incident was going on, police had the entrance to the facility blocked.
By 9:15 p.m. police cars and firefighters began leaving the facility and it appeared that the disturbance had been peacefully resolved. About 9:40 p.m., a police officer said that no one had been injured during the incident.
The center offers a variety of behavioral health services, and treats people for trauma, depression, anxiety, addiction or suicidal thoughts. The facility has a 164-bed inpatient hospital and serves all ages from adolescents to seniors, according to the facility's web site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.