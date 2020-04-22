There are at least 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth County as of Wednesday morning, according to the Forsyth County Public Health Department.
The increase in cases comes after a week of relatively stagnant case totals locally. Across the state, there are more than 7,200 cases and at least 242 COVID-19 related deaths.
Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift said in a statement that an increase in testing for the coronavirus will lead to an increase in the number of confirmed cases locally.
"While positive cases help to represent the disease spread in a community, they do not account for all possible cases," Swift said. "As a reminder, continue to practice social distancing and stay home unless there is an essential need to be out. When going out to do essential activities, such as grocery shopping, wearing a cloth face mask is recommended.”
The number of tests completed in North Carolina increased by about 7,000 from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. However, the number of tests completed in Forsyth County is not available.
Of the county's 141 cases, 99 patients have recovered and five have died, leaving 37 active cases.
The county health department continues to ask residents to wear face coverings when going out in public, as some people who have the virus will experience few or no symptoms.
The city of Winston-Salem announced Tuesday it would provide masks for low-income residents.
Compared to neighboring Guilford and Davidson Counties, Forsyth County is reporting fewer cases of COVID-19. Davidson County has at least 103 cases of the virus, despite having less than half of the population of Forsyth County.
Guilford County reports at least 226 cases of COVID-19 and at least 14 virus-related deaths. Guilford County has about 30% more residents than Forsyth.
