Another 10 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in Forsyth County, the health department said Friday, the third day in a row the county has seen a double digit increase in new cases.
There are at least 252 known cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth County, with 123 of them considered to be active cases after five people died and 124 are counted as recovered.
Ninety-nine cases have been added in Forsyth County since Monday — the majority of which are connected to an outbreak at the Tyson Meats processing plant in Wilkesboro, public health officials have said.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, and infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Thursday that the new cases are to be considered clusters, which are easier to contain and trace than if they were the result of widespread community transmission.
It is not clear if the 10 new cases announced Friday are related to the Tyson plant.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced 414 new cases of COVID-19 across the state Friday, fewer new cases than announced Thursday in North Carolina. There are at least 10,923 cases of the virus in the state.
At least 21 people across the state died Thursday from COVID-19 or a condition exacerbated by the virus, according to N.C. DHHS. The state death toll is at 399.
Armed protesters wearing camouflage and carrying rifles gathered at a Raleigh cemetery Friday morning, and a larger protest was scheduled for noon, according to various news outlets in the Triangle. The protesters seemed to be supporting their Second Amendment rights, among other constitutional rights, and the need to reopen the state.
The protesters are separate from Tuesday's "REOPEN N.C." protesters that flocked to the state capital.
On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper and State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said the state could possibly begin the first phase of reopening on May 8, the day Cooper's stay-at-home order expires.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.