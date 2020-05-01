Another 10 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in Forsyth County, the health department said Friday, the third day in a row the county has seen a double digit increase in new cases.
There are at least 252 known cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth County, with 123 of them considered active after five people died and 124 are counted as recovered.
Ninety-nine cases have been added in Forsyth County since Monday — the majority of which are connected to an outbreak at the Tyson Meats processing plant in Wilkesboro, public health officials have said.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, and infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Thursday that the new cases are to be considered clusters, which are easier to contain and trace than if they were the result of widespread community transmission.
There are five meat processing plants in North Carolina with known outbreaks, according to a report released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 14,600 people work in these five facilities, including the Tyson plant, and more than 116 of them have tested positive for the virus, according to data collected between April 20 and April 27.
It is not clear if the 10 new cases announced Friday in Forsyth are related to the Tyson plant. Forsyth County Assistant Public Health Director Tony Lo Giudice said the health department is still investigating the origins of those 10.
Nationwide, there are 119 recorded outbreaks at meat processing facilities across 19 states. Approximately 130,000 people work at these plants, and more than 4,900 employees have tested positive, according to the CDC.
Nearby Surry County reported its first COVID-19 related death. The deceased was in their late 60s and had several underlying medical conditions, according to the health department there.
"We are saddened to learn of our first COVID-19 related death in Surry County," Surry County Public Health Director Samantha Ange said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to the family during this difficult time.”
According to N.C. DHHS, there are 13 cases of COVID-19 in Surry County.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced 414 new cases of COVID-19 across the state Friday, fewer new cases than announced Thursday in North Carolina. There are at least 10,923 cases of the virus in the state.
At least 21 people across the state died Thursday from COVID-19 or a condition exacerbated by the virus, according to N.C. DHHS. The state death toll is at 399.
Armed protesters wearing camouflage and carrying rifles gathered at a Raleigh cemetery Friday morning, and a larger protest was scheduled for noon, according to various news outlets in the Triangle. The protesters seemed to be supporting their Second Amendment rights, among other constitutional rights, and the need to reopen the state.
Another small group of armed protesters traveled to the North Carolina State Capitol building and then to the governor's mansion, reported The News and Observer of Raleigh.
The protesters are separate from Tuesday's "REOPEN N.C." protesters that flocked to the state capital.
On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper and State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said the state could possibly begin the first phase of reopening on May 8, the day Cooper's stay-at-home order expires.
