Man dies when motorcycle overturns
A Lexington man died Sunday night after his motorcycle overturned and struck a culvert, authorities said Monday.
Phillip Emanuel Seechran, 29, died at the scene off West Center Street Extension near Lexington, the N.C. Highway Patrol told the Dispatch of Lexington.
The incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. Seechran was driving on a 1991 Honda motorcycle south on West Center Street Extension, the newspaper reported.
The motorcycle then traveled off the the road, overturned and struck a mailbox and a culvert, the highway patrol said.
Speed was a factor in the crash, the newspaper reported.
Man arrested after chase, crash
A Winston-Salem man has been arrested on several drug offenses and other charges after he led officers Friday on a chase through the city’s western section, authorities said Monday.
Nicolas Denard Gainey, 22, was charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony maintaining a vehicle to store a controlled substance and other offenses, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.
The incident started when a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy tried to stop the driver of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT on Salem Parkway, the sheriff’s office said. The driver refused to stop, and officers chased that vehicle.
The chase ended when the driver crashed the SUV, into an unoccupied vehicle and then a home on Turtle Rock Lane, the sheriff’s office said. No injuries were reported.
Investigators learned that the SUV was stolen from Georgia, the sheriff’s office said.
Inside the vehicle, investigators found nearly 2 pounds of an edible form of marijuana, about 1/2 pounds of a concentrated form of marijuana, an oil derived from marijuana, small amounts of amphetamines and oxycodone, a gun, ammunition and more than $4,000, the sheriff’s office said.
Gainey was taken to the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $25,000.
Anyone with information about this incident can call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.
Mount Airy man faces drug charges
A Mount Airy man was arrested Sunday after a traffic stop in Rural Hall, authorities said Monday.
Erik Derell Farris, 36, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamines and maintaining a vehicle to sale a controlled substance, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor possession of marijuana and other offenses, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.
Farris was being held Monday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set $50,000, the sheriff’s office said. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 5.
A deputy stopped the driver of a white Dodge Charger for a violation of a state vehicle law, the sheriff’s office said.
Investigators then seized a nearly half-pound of meth, a small amount of marijuana and $4,080 in cash, the sheriff’s office said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.