The City of Greensboro has announced that, beginning Wednesday, March 18, all city library branches and indoor Parks and Recreation facilities, plus the Greensboro History Museum, Greensboro Cultural Center and Greensboro Aquatic Center, will be closed because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market has also been suspended, the news release said.
No timetable has been set to reopen the facilities, the release said. City lakes, regional parks and golf courses remain open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day, and city greenways, trails and neighborhood parks are open from sunrise to sunset, the release said.
Staff is actively cleaning all neighborhood playgrounds twice per week, it said.
This is a developing story. Watch for updates at greensboro.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.