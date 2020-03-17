The hand turns the sign with the inscription open to the Closed position. (copy) (copy) (copy)
The City of Greensboro has announced that, beginning Wednesday, March 18, all city library branches and indoor Parks and Recreation facilities, plus the Greensboro History Museum, Greensboro Cultural Center and Greensboro Aquatic Center, will be closed because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market has also been suspended, the news release said.

No timetable has been set to reopen the facilities, the release said. City lakes, regional parks and golf courses remain open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day, and city greenways, trails and neighborhood parks are open from sunrise to sunset, the release said.

Staff is actively cleaning all neighborhood playgrounds twice per week, it said.

