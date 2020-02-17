Governor Roy Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered today to half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, Feb. 19 in honor of former state Lt. Gov. Robert "Bob" Jordan, who passed away Sunday, according to a news release from the governor's office.
In 1984, Jordan was elected lieutenant governor, serving from 1985 to 1988. He previously served as a state senator from 1976 to 1984. A service celebrating Jordan's life will be Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the West Montgomery High School Auditorium in Mt. Gilead, NC, the release stated.
"Today we lost a great North Carolinian with the passing of my friend and former Lt. Governor Bob Jordan," Cooper stated in the release. "He was passionate about education and made a real difference helping people from all walks of life. Our prayers are with his entire family, especially his wife Sarah and his granddaughter Cole."
As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated, the release stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.