Governor Roy Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered today to half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, Feb. 19 in honor of former state Lt. Gov. Robert "Bob" Jordan, who passed away Sunday, according to a news release from the governor's office.

In 1984, Jordan was elected lieutenant governor, serving from 1985 to 1988. He previously served as a state senator from 1976 to 1984. A service celebrating Jordan's life will be Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the West Montgomery High School Auditorium in Mt. Gilead, NC, the release stated.

"Today we lost a great North Carolinian with the passing of my friend and former Lt. Governor Bob Jordan," Cooper stated in the release. "He was passionate about education and made a real difference helping people from all walks of life. Our prayers are with his entire family, especially his wife Sarah and his granddaughter Cole."

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated, the release stated.

