Following a week in which the number of COVID-19 cases increased dramatically, Forsyth County on Sunday received a relative reprieve as data from the county Department of Public Health indicated that the number of confirmed cases remained steady.
“No new cases have been reported since (Saturday’s) daily briefing,” reads the report, which is released each day about 11:30 a.m.
So far, there have been 268 cases in Forsyth County and 131 of those patients have recovered, according to the health department.
But in the past week, at least 115 people in Forsyth County tested positive for the coronavirus, including 16 new cases reported Saturday. That’s a 43 percent increase since April 16.
The majority of those, county health officials said, are people who either work at the Tyson Meats poultry processing plants or are close contacts of plant employees.
Joshua Swift, the county public health director, said last week that officials could not say whether any of the Tyson employees (or their contacts) had been hospitalized.
“All cases reported by the Forsyth County Department of Public Health are Forsyth County residents,” the county’s daily report reads.
Wilkes County has also seen in the last 10 days a dramatic increase in its number of laboratory confirmed cases. The total number of cases reported in Wilkes Sunday was 92; health officials had recorded just 13 by April 23.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases continued to increase — including the first reported case in Yancey County, which is on the border with Tennessee. Neighboring Avery County is the only one of the state’s 100 counties which has not reported a single case.
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday that 11,664 residents had tested positive for the virus, with an increase from Saturday of 155. Two new deaths were recorded statewide, brining that total to 422.
The number of patients statewide requiring hospital treatment decreased to 475, the first time in nearly a week the total was less than 500.
All of this comes as state officials look for ways to ease stay-at-home restrictions and begin moving towards gradual re-opening of businesses.
One key to that will be an increase in testing capability. To date, the state has tested 143,835 people. And one of the benchmarks that need to be meet before restrictions can be lifted, state health officials said, is the ability to test between 5,000 and 7,000 people every day.
At least 5,000 tests have been administered every day since Tuesday, according to data from the state health department.
