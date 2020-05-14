Governor Roy Cooper today ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday in observance of National Peace Officers Memorial Day.
This day recognizes the many men and women of law enforcement who lost their lives or who were injured in the line of duty, according to a news release from Cooper's office.
“The men and women we remember today gave their lives to protect ours," Cooper's statement said. "Because of that we can never properly thank these brave officers. But we can honor their lives and their memories by pausing to reflect on their contributions."
