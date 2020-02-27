GREENSBORO — A female high school wrestler made history when she won an individual state wrestling championship during Saturday's competition in Greensboro.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association said on its website that junior Heaven Fitch of Uwharrie Charter became the first female to win one of the association's individual state wrestling championships. She won the 106 pound (48 kg) weight class at the 1A division on Saturday.
A photo released on the association's official Twitter account shows her beaming, standing next to three boys who finished behind her in the tournament.
She had a 54-4 record for the season and won Most Outstanding Wrestler for the 1A division.
"I'm just really overwhelmed ... It's like insane what I've done, it's not fully sunken in yet," she told WRAL-TV.
WRAL reported that she faced Robbinsville's Luke Wilson in the state championship and won on an 11-3 major decision.
She said that when she started high school, she would have never expected to have this much success.
"I thought as a freshman I wouldn't even have a winning record, and to do this now, I would have never thought of it," Fitch said.
