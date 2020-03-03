Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 336-727-7211.
The N.C. State Board of Elections decided to extend voting hours at Winston-Salem's Miller Park Recreation Center until 8:10 p.m. after the precinct ran out of Democratic ballots Tuesday afternoon.
The polling place ran out of Democratic ballots for about 40 minutes around 4:30 p.m. today, said Forsyth County Elections Director Tim Tsujii.
The Forsyth County Board of Elections recommended to the N.C. State Board of Elections that voting hours be extended until 8:30 p.m. Polls typically close at 7:30 p.m.
When the polling place ran out of Democratic ballots, a line formed and some people left in frustration without casting a ballot.
Tsujii said Miller Park was also affected by a problem with the voting machine at the precinct that is used for voting by people with disabilities.
Tsujii said the machine had been set to the wrong mode of operation but was able to be used once it was in the proper mode. The machine has one mode for operation by poll workers and another mode when voting is actually taking place.
Robert Muhammad said he originally tried to vote at 4:30 p.m. but was turned away due to the shortage of Democratic ballots. “They said they’d have some in 20-30 minutes or I could come back later,” Muhammad said. “They said more people had voted than expected.”
Muhammad said he wasn’t frustrated about the delay in casting his ballot, and instead saw it as a sign of increased involvement in the Democratic process.
“I was invigorated,” he said. “It demonstrates more people are taking the vote more seriously than in the past, specifically in 2016.”
As for his own political choices, Muhammad said he decided to cast a ballot for Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential primary after carefully mulling it over. He said he hops Biden can bring America back to a more “centrist” state. In local politics, he said he voted for Allen Joines in the mayoral primary, and for Kevin Mundy in his city council election.
Miller Park Recreation at 400 Leisure Lane remained a busy polling place Tuesday evening with a steady stream of voters coming in between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.