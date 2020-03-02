Voters in Forsyth County and throughout North Carolina will cast ballots today in the state’s primary to select candidates for the November general election.
Voters who are registered with one of the five state-recognized political parties (Democratic, Republican, Constitution, Green or Libertarian) may cast ballots in that party’s primary election, the N.C. State Board of Elections says on its website.
Unaffiliated voters may request a Democratic, Libertarian, Republican or nonpartisan ballot, the state elections board said. Unaffiliated voters may not cast ballots for the Constitution or Green parties, as those parties conduct closed primaries.
Polls in Forsyth and statewide are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. today. Voters in line at 7:30 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot.
Today’s forecast calls for a high temperature near 63 degrees in Winston-Salem amid mostly cloudy skies with a 70% chance of rain. Wind speeds will range from 6 mph to 13 mph with gusts reaching 23 mph.
The low temperature tonight will be around 48 degrees in the city amid mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of rain.
Early voting ended Saturday in Forsyth County and throughout the state.
According to the Forsyth County Board of Elections, 30,868 ballots were cast during the early-voting period and by absentee voting in the county.
Local precinct officials have prepared their polling sites for today’s voting, said Tim Tsujii, the director of the Forsyth County Board of Elections.
Statewide, 792,954 ballots were cast during the state’s early voting period and by absentee voting, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections.
The local and statewide vote totals are unofficial, said Patrick Gannon, a spokesman for the state elections board.
“We believe our county boards of elections and the thousands of polls workers across the state are ready to try to ensure every voter has a positive experience on Election Day,” Gannon said in an email. “We also ask that voters remain civil and calm at all times while voting, and respect the rights of all voters to participate in the election without disruption, intimidation or fear.”
Voters will either fill out a paper ballot today or use a ballot-marking device that produces a paper record, the state elections board said. In the 2020 elections, all 100 counties will use paper ballots.
Voters will not be required to present a photo ID at the polls.
Judge Loretta C. Biggs of U.S. District Court in Winston-Salem issued a decision on Dec. 31 that officially blocked North Carolina’s voter ID law from taking effect for the March 3 primary election.
On Feb. 18, a three-judge panel on the N.C. Court of Appeals reversed a lower court’s decision and declared the photo ID requirement would discriminate against African American voters and issued a preliminary injunction against the law.
Voters will cast ballots for their party’s candidates for U.S. president, U.S. Senate, the state’s 13 seats in the U.S. House, the governor’s and lieutenant governor’s jobs, the state auditor, agriculture commissioner, superintendent for public instruction and state treasurer, insurance commissioner, labor commissioner and secretary of state.
Voters will select their party’s candidates for the N.C. House and N.C. Senate, including seats for N.C. House Districts 71, 72 and 75 in Forsyth County as well as the Forsyth County Clerk of Superior Court, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners — District B, the mayor of Winston-Salem and seats on the Winston-Salem City Council in the East, North, Northeast, South, Southwest, Northwest and West wards.
Voters also will decide whether to approve a referendum proposal to increase local sales’ taxes 0.25% — a quarter on a $100 purchase. The Forsyth County commissioners have agreed to use that money to increase the salaries of the teachers in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
