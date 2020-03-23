Students at two area universities are believed to have COVID-19, and a third Triad school has postponed its May commencement.
Elon and Wake Forest universities announced over the weekend that they believe one student at each school who had traveled abroad has contracted novel coronavirus. These are the first two cases that appear to be connected to area colleges.
Elon told its campus community Saturday that the unidentified student presumed to be positive with coronavirus had been studying abroad in Europe. The student returned to the United States on March 12, went home and did not come to the Elon campus. Elon said the student “is recovering in isolation at home and has not required hospitalization.”
Elon didn’t say where the student had studied but did say that other students in the same program are being notified of potential exposure to coronavirus. The university said all of those students have returned home.
Elon said the student isn’t included in Alamance County or North Carolina counts of coronavirus cases because the student was diagnosed in their home state.
Elon said Sunday that its campus is closed starting Monday to walk-in traffic. Most employees are working remotely, and all campus services are by appointment only.
Online classes began for Elon undergrads Monday. The university announced Sunday that undergraduate students can choose a pass/fail option for their spring semester classes instead of letter grades.
Also Saturday, Wake Forest told its campus that a student who had gone on a university-sponsored trip to London has tested positive for coronavirus.
The university said the student showed mild symptoms after returning home and was immediately isolated. That student is not living at Wake Forest but was on campus briefly to retrieve personal items. Wake Forest said the student “is currently in isolation at home ... (and) is currently recovering well.”
Wake Forest didn’t identify the student or provide details about the trip. However, Old Gold & Black, the university’s student newspaper, reported that the student was part of a 28-person concert choir ensemble that performed three concerts and took part in a workshop.
On Friday, High Point University announced that it will not hold commencement May 9. President Nido Qubein told students and employees that the university hopes to hold graduation in August.
High Point’s graduation announcement came on the same day that UNC System schools said they wouldn’t hold their traditional on-campus commencement ceremonies on their previously scheduled dates in May. UNCG plans to hold spring graduation in December. N.C. A&T is considering dates for later in the summer. At least two UNC System schools plan to hold virtual commencements in May.
In Greensboro, Bennett College and Guilford College previously said they wouldn’t hold on-campus commencement in May.
Also Friday, High Point told most students to return home by this Friday. Only international students and students with special circumstances can remain in campus housing. Students who haven’t yet returned to campus can schedule a time to pick up their belongings by June 30.
High Point also said it would issue pro-rated refunds for housing and meal payments. The university will send out details within two weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.