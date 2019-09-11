Playing the waiting game may have paid off for state House Republican leadership when it comes to overriding two pivotal vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

The leadership held its long-awaited vote to override a veto of House Bill 966, a proposed budget, on Wednesday morning when many of the House Democrats were not on the floor or were in a caucus meeting, according to online legislative media outlet The Insider.

Rep. Julie von Haefen, D-Wake, tweeted that Democrat Minority Leader Darren Jackson, D-Wake, was told by Rep. David Lewis, House Rules and Operations committee chairman, that there would be no votes held Wednesday. That message was relayed to the Democratic caucus.

The vote was 55-9 in favor of the override.

The House voted 54-10 to override Cooper's veto on Medicaid managed-care legislation House Bill 555, which appeared on the floor agenda for the first time Monday. Cooper vetoed that bill Aug. 30.

The legislature's website did not immediately disclose how the individual votes were cast for either override.

House GOP leadership did not choose to act in Wednesday's morning session on bipartisan Medicaid expansion legislation, House Bill 655. The House returns from recess at 1:30 p.m. with most Democrats likely back in attendance.

