A state legislative COVID-19 group recommended Thursday approval of a draft bill that would appropriate $480 million in federal funding toward state health-care initiatives.
The bill is expected to be taken up next week by the House as one of its first actions in the 2020 session which begins Tuesday.
In most instances, the funding would become available when the bill is signed into law. There is a separate $208 million in federal Medicaid funding in the mix.
The majority of the funding is in the $25 million range.
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and a committee co-chairman, cited increasing payments by 5% to providers who care for state Medicaid patients “as a major commitment to pay for care.”
“We are helping food banks, free medical clinics, pharmacies, the mental health organizations of our state, all with a significant financial commitment.
“Then, to help North Carolina lead the nation on the development of a vaccine, we are providing $110 million to our research and development institutions to finding a longer term solution to this pandemic.”
The biggest of 15 funding streams provides $100 million toward a COVID-19 Response Research Fund, to be divvied up evenly between the state’s four medical schools — Wake Forest, Duke, East Carolina and UNC Chapel Hill.
The funding would be geared toward:
- Rapid development of a countermeasure of neutralizing antibodies for COVID-19 that can be used as soon as possible to prevent and treat infection;
- Bringing a safe and effective
- COVID-19 vaccine to the public as soon as possible;
- Community testing initiatives; and
- Other research related to COVID-19.
The four medical schools would be required to report on their initial progress to a legislative committee by Sept. 1.
Another $10 million would be allocated to the Campbell University School of Osteopathic Medicine for a community and rural-focused primary-care workforce response to the pandemic.
The second largest grant amount is $75 million to the N.C. Healthcare Foundation, which would provide grants to eligible rural hospitals in providing care to COVID-19 patients.
Those funds would be dispersed within 30 days, based on tier designation, county health ranking and hospital-specific financial data.
Another $50 million would be directed to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and N.C. Division of Public Safety. It would be used to purchase personal protective equipment supplies, to be dispersed to public- and private-sector health-care providers “deemed essential to the COVID-19 response.”
The state agencies “must ensure that funds appropriated are expended in a manner that does not adversely affect eligibility for federal funds, and must avoid using state funds to cover costs that will be, or likely will be, covered by federal funds.”
A $40 million grant would go to cover additional Medicaid costs related to the pandemic, including: provider support for long-term and primary care; providers at risk of insolvency; COVID-19 testing and treatment; and increased enrollment.
The bill would authorize DHHS to provide “temporary, targeted Medicaid coverage to uninsured individuals with income up to 200% of the federal poverty level” for COVID-19 prevention, testing treatment during the declared national emergency.
There would be $25 million each provided to two new COVID-19 relief funds. The first would go to teaching hospitals, and the other to large hospitals.
Grants would be awarded based on the amount of charitable care provided in North Carolina and the amount of lost revenue sustained within North Carolina as a result of the pandemic.
