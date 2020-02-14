HIGH POINT — More than half of North Carolinians have seen someone try to socially or physically intimidate another person through social media because of politics, a recent High Point University and News & Record Poll finds.
Only one-third indicated that they have not, while 15% weren’t sure or did not want to respond.
Most North Carolinians believe that social media is either bad for politics in this country or a mixed bag, the poll shows.
Only 19% of North Carolinians said social media has been a good thing for politics, while 41% of poll participants said it's been both a good and bad thing, and about one-third (33%) said social media is a bad thing for politics, according to a news release from High Point University.
Less than half of the poll respondents (43%) said they use social media like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or Snapchat to keep up with what is happening in politics.
About the same number (44%) said they prefer getting news about politics by watching news on television. Other political news preferences were news websites (19%), news from social media sites (13%), listening to news on the radio (9%) and reading news in a print newspaper (6%). Only 5% of poll respondents said that they do not get news on any platform, the release said.
The phone and online poll of 1,100 N.C. residents was conducted Jan. 31-Feb. 6. The credibility interval is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.
