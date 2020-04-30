N.C. House on Thursday passed a COVID-19 relief package that includes millions for small-business loans, temporary reprieves from motor vehicle renewals and income tax filings and $480 million in public health spending.
The bill, which allocates about $1.71 billion in federal money, also allows for temporary and limited state Medicaid expansion.
Several other bills were combined into HB1043, which was approved in the house by a vote of 117-1.
The next step is negotiation between chairs of the House and Senate Appropriations committees over prominent differences between HB1043 and Senate Bill 704, which cleared the Senate in a 48-0 vote Wednesday night.
A compromise could be reached today or Friday.
Most elements of both bills would become effective when signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper.
"The Senate was deliberative and tried to make certain that we do all we can to make certain that we can meet the budget obligations of our state,' said Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth.
"Fiscal analysts have warned that we will have huge budget holes to fill. I believe this bill meets the immediate needs of our citizens without jeopardizing needs that will be needed in the future."
Limited Medicaid expansion
The House and Senate bills allow the state Medicaid program to cover uninsured North Carolinians for COVID-19 testing during the pandemic, though the bills differ on what whey would cover afterward.
The House bill would be provide prevention, testing and treatment of COVID-19 during the pandemic.
That means a COVID-19 patient covered by the temporary Medicaid would be covered only for treatment of coronavirus-related illnesses. Democratic efforts to remove that stipulation have failed in committee.
The Senate bill would cover only testing, not treatment of COVID-19.
Motor vehicle renewal relief
In both bills, North Carolina drivers would gain up to six extra months to renew their driver’s licenses, vehicle inspections and registrations, and other credentialed permits.
The only major difference in the House and Senate language is that the Senate would make the six-month reprieve retroactive to March 1, while the House would make it retroactive to March 10.
In both bills, renewal extensions would go to anyone whose license, registration or other credential expires before Aug. 1.
Both bills “shall waive any fines, fees or penalties associated with failing to review a credential during the period of time the credential is valid.”
There has been public concern about getting those credentials renewed while respecting social distancing guidelines. Residents typically encounter long lines when trying to renew a driver’s license at a Division of Motor Vehicles office or pay for registration renewal and vehicle property taxes.
The DMV, in response to COVID-19 social gathering guidelines, has temporarily closed 61 smaller offices. The remaining 57 offices are assisting customers by appointment only. All driver road tests, except for commercial driver’s licenses, have been suspended. Drivers and vehicle owners can continue to pay for those credentials as they come due.
The House and Senate bills both address the payment of annual motor vehicle taxes attached to annual vehicle registrations.
The House bill includes language that the reprieve “does not waive a vehicle owner’s duty to maintain continuous financial responsibility.”
Tax filing reprieve
Both bills allow the N.C. Revenue Department to adopt the same federal tax-filing deadline extension.
On March 21, the U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced the federal individual and corporate income-tax filing due date for 2019 was being extended from April 15 to July 15.
The two bills permit state N.C. Revenue to adopt the same three-month extension for state individual, corporate and franchise tax filings. The bill also would waive the accrual of interest from April 15 through July 15.
Schorr Johnson, the director of public affairs for N.C. Revenue, said it “will not charge penalties for those filing and paying their taxes after April 15, as long as they file and pay their tax before the updated July 15 deadline.”
Public health funding
The House bill appropriates $480 million in federal funding toward state health care initiatives.
In most instances, the funding would become available when the bill is signed into law. There is a separate $208 million in federal Medicaid funding in the mix.
The biggest of 15 funding streams provides $100 million toward a COVID-19 Response Research Fund, to be divvied up evenly between the state’s four medical schools — Wake Forest, Duke, East Carolina and UNC Chapel Hill.
The funding would be geared toward rapid development of a COVID-19 treatment involving antibodies; bringing a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to the public as soon as possible; community testing plans; and other research related to COVID-19.
The second largest grant amount is $75 million to the N.C. Healthcare Foundation, which would provide grants to eligible rural hospitals providing care to COVID-19 patients.
Another $50 million would be directed to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and N.C. Division of Public Safety. It would be used to purchase personal protective equipment, to be dispersed to public- and private-sector health care providers “deemed essential to the COVID-19 response.”
The Senate bill provides $61 million to DHHS “for rural and underserved communities especially hit hard by the pandemic,” as well as $22 million to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction toward “continuity of critical school nutrition programs across the state.”
Small business loans
The House bill triples the amount — from $25 million to $75 million — the state would give to a program offering low-interest loans to small North Carolina businesses.
The Senate bill puts up to $125 million into the small business loan fund with the requirement that the Golden Leaf Foundation provide $15 in matching funds for every $125 the state contributes.
The House bill uses a $15 match from funds that Golden Leaf sources for every $75 in state money. Golden Leaf already has been the conduit for $15 million in small-business loans for a total fund of $90 million in the House bill.
Golden Leaf said that, as of Tuesday, the program has received 4,146 applications requesting a combined $170.78 million.
