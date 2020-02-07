A former principal and a health-care non-profit CEO are angling for the Democratic nomination in the race for North Carolina House District 72.
Amber Baker, the former principal of Kimberly Park Elementary, and LaShun Huntley, CEO of the non-profit United Health Centers, are running to fill the seat previously held by State Rep. Derwin Montgomery, a Democrat. Montgomery opted not to run for reelection in 2020, and is instead running for U.S. Congress for the newly formed 6th District.
Whichever candidate wins the March 3 primary will face Republican challenger Dan Lawlor in the November general election.
While neither Baker or Huntley have prior political experience, both say they are running with the community in mind.
As an educator in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, and having personally been homeless and a recipient of welfare assistance in her past, Baker said she’s uniquely equipped to understand what many of her potential future constituents might be experiencing. Because of that experience, Baker said if she’s elected she will advocate for increased state funding for social services and affordable housing.
“I wouldn’t have gotten here if I wasn’t able to use welfare for a period of time with my daughter, or had access to subsidized housing,” she said. “With my life experiences I understand we need to provide social services to help people get out of poverty, but on the same level we need to provide opportunities with accountability.”
On the other hand, Huntley said his top priority is Medicaid expansion. His work in the non-profit healthcare sector and the death of his grandmother, who didn’t have health insurance, have galvanized his views on access to healthcare, he said. Huntley tauts his success as CEO as proof of his ability.
“Looking at me versus her, at the end of the day, I am the person that’s gotten things done and I have achieved quite a few things as a leader in a short period,” Huntley said.
Since Huntley joined United Health Centers in 2012, the nonprofit’s budget has increased from $250,000 to over $4 million, he said.
In addition to Medicaid expansion, Huntley supports increased funding for education, citing the year he spent as a biology teacher at Parkland High School as lived experience. Baker said she also supports increased education funding.
When asked where they fall on the Democratic spectrum of candidates, from moderate to far-left progressive, both candidates said traditional labels didn’t apply to their politics.
“I would consider myself as a moderate with a progressive tinge because I believe in people having control in what goes on in their bedrooms, and I believe in capitalism, but capitalism with regulation and modification,” Baker said. “I don’t think I fit neatly into a box.”
Huntley fashioned himself as a potential dealmaker, saying his politics are motivated by whatever is best for the people.
“I think I see myself as a Democrat that looks for the best approach when it comes to changing people’s lives,” Huntley said. “I wouldn’t consider myself a moderate or anything.”
Both candidates said they’ve briefly met each other, but haven’t had a substantive conversation on policy. They have much in common, as both graduated from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County high schools and both graduated from Winston-Salem State. Not to mention they agree on almost every policy issue.
Despite the similarities, they said their unique life experiences set them apart from one another.
“He’s speaking on his position on healthcare from the position of being a CEO of a healthcare organization,” Baker said. The issues I’m passionate about is from someone who’s lived those experiences and seen those issues everyday. I have my finger on the pulse of those issues that people are living every day.”
