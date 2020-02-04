The Democratic field for the state treasurer primary has drawn three candidates who say the office should be more supportive of North Carolinians beyond focusing on financial performances.
The candidates are Charlotte Councilwoman Dimple Ajmera, Ronnie Chatterji of Durham and Matt Leatherman of Raleigh.
Republican incumbent Dale Folwell of Winston-Salem is not facing a primary challenger.
The three Democrats have put their focus on Folwell rather than each other, viewing him as vulnerable, in part because of his controversial Clear Pricing Project (CPP) contract initiative for the State Health Plan in 2018-19 that could have affected the plan’s 727,000 participants.
The CPP contract was Folwell’s attempt to move the State Health Plan plan to a government pricing model tied to Medicare rates that would result in lower reimbursement rates to providers and cost savings to the plan.
None of the major health-care systems in North Carolina signed up for the CPP by the time Folwell backed down from the initiative in August. More than 727,000 State Health Plan participants will stay in-network during the 2020 coverage period with the same Blue Options preferred-provider-organization plans.
The three Democrats all view Folwell as insufficiently supportive of North Carolina expanding Medicaid coverage to between 450,000 and 650,000 residents.
Leatherman considers Folwell as “ill suited” as treasurer. Leatherman served as former policy director when Democrat Janet Cowell served as state treasurer.
“Dale means well, but he appears to be in over his head, making mistakes by losing sight of how his decisions affect everyday people, and promising more than he can deliver,” Leatherman said. “The treasurer needs to be the most prominent voice on the Council of State, supporting Medicaid expansion as the most fiscally responsible way to lower health care costs in North Carolina, particularly in rural areas.”
Chatterji said there is “nothing more local than health care, jobs and education, and the state treasurer can do a better job using the influence of the office to better the life of North Carolinians in those areas.”
Falwell responded to his potential Democratic challengers by saying “as keeper of the public purse, I focus my time on saving and making money for those that teach, protect and serve and taxpayers like them.”
“We didn’t create North Carolina’s nearly $50 billion in unfunded pension/healthcare liabilities, rising hospital/drug cost, but we have the responsibility to fix them by attacking the problems — not people.”
Leatherman said that treasurer’s office could help free up funds for public schools and infrastructure by being more efficient with state health-care costs, particularly the State Health Plan.
Leatherman said running for treasurer is personal for him considering his daughter, Josie, who was born at 27 weeks and 1½ pounds. She spent the first 142 days of her life in an intensive care unit. His family depended on Medicaid to help pay for her medical care.
He said Folwell has put too much emphasis on cutting preventive care “wherever he can legally can, rather than standing up for value of preventive care.”
“Things may make sense on a spreadsheet when it comes to unemployment and retirement expenses, but they may not for people.”
Ajmera, a two-term at-large councilwoman, touts her experience as a certified public accountant managing multi-million-dollar accounts, including the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association (TIAA) until 2017.
Ajmera said her focus on the Charlotte council has centered on improvements in public safety, affordable housing, environment, women’s equality, economic development and infrastructure. She also served as a commissioner on the Charlotte Housing Authority.
“These are very polarized times,” Ajmera said on her campaign website.
“I am hopeful that North Carolinians will not decide the treasurer’s race by politics, but that they will choose to place their trust in the most qualified candidate. The treasurer’s office is at its core nonpartisan work.
“The decisions our state legislature makes continue to have an impact on our health, pocketbooks, retirements and planet. The middle class is suffering. Opportunities for upward mobility are declining. Our democracy is at risk.
“As a person who had the support to bring myself up from nothing, I want every North Carolinian in every part of the state to have the same opportunity,” she said.
Her top priority also is “providing affordable, accessible healthcare for all North Carolinians, protect taxpayers’ money and restore respect for our teachers, police and public employees.”
“It’s time we say ‘No’ to a failed leadership. The incumbent state treasurer has gambled with more than a half a million lives in the State Health Plan for political points, disrespected our teachers and police chief, invested in a company that pollutes our water, and put his political ambition over what’s right.”
The Charlotte Observer reported in December that the city and Folwell were at odds over Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney’s attempt to retire at the end of the year and then return temporarily to his current job two months later. He has since decided to postpone retirement.
Chatterji said his main selling point for serving as treasurer is his experience as a business professor at Duke University and as a senior economist in the Obama administration’s Council of Economic Advisers. He serves on Gov. Roy Cooper’s Entrepreneurial Council and the NC First Commission for state Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon.
“Managing $100 billion is like having 100 billion votes on the future of the economy and who it works for,” Chatterji said.
“The next treasurer should use this incredible power to advocate for a more inclusive and robust economy. I will modernize and improve the North Carolina Retirement Systems, returning it to world-class standards of fiscal responsibility and risk management.
“I will carefully review the portfolio and hire the right talent to ensure that we are investing our funds efficiently, with prudence, and with an appreciation for the economic implications of diversity and environmental sustainability.”
Chatterji said he would use the voice of the state treasurer to “lead the fight to protect our environment and increase equity.”
“We can expand access to financial services for all North Carolinians. We can make our health-care system a model for the nation.”
The three Democratic challengers say they recognize how voting in their race likely will be influenced by national politics, particularly in how divided and polarized the presidential and U.S. Senate campaign will be in the general election.
Chatterji said he believe that the more important the Democratic challengers can make the treasurer’s office to rural voters, the more likely they will be to split their votes.
“This race doesn’t have to be consumed by divisive and polarizing politics because at its essence, it’s about bread-and-butter issues for every household and the state treasurer doing their job in safeguarding your money,” Chatterji said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.