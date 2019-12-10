The impeachment processes involving Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton are similar because the partisan divide remained in Congress for Clinton two decades ago and will likely do so for Trump, a political scientist said Tuesday.
Meanwhile, local and statewide Democrats and Republicans continue to disagree in their views about the process involving Trump. House Democrats moved ahead Tuesday with two articles of impeachment, charging Trump with abusing his power and obstructing Congress.
John Dinan, a political-science professor at Wake Forest University, said in an email that there are a number of parallels in the way the Clinton impeachment happened 21 years ago and the way the Trump impeachment process is proceeding.
“In 1998, the House approved two impeachment articles against Clinton, generally along party lines and with only a handful of Democrats and Republicans deviating from their party’s positions,” Dinan said, “as (it) seems quite likely to happen in the Trump impeachment, where we also have two impeachment articles and fewer than a handful of Democrats are likely to oppose the impeachment articles and perhaps no Republicans will vote to support them.
“And so what is notable when considering the Trump impeachment in light of the Clinton impeachment is how similarly the process is playing out in the two cases, not only in the December timing of the House votes and likely approval of two impeachment articles, but also in the polarization of party positions, with few members of either party crossing the aisle on impeachment votes,” Dinan said.
Dinan said that there is little reason to expect the impeachment process in the U.S. Senate to play out much differently in the Trump case compared with the Clinton case.
“There was virtually no expectation at the time the House was voting in 1998 to impeach Clinton that two-thirds of the Senate would vote to remove Clinton from office after a trial,” Dinan said, “just as there is little expectation as the House prepares to vote to impeach Trump in 2019 that two-thirds of the Senate would vote to remove Trump from office, given the polarization of party positions and the dim prospects of identifying the necessary 20 Republican senators who might conceivably cross the aisle to join Democrats in securing a two-thirds vote to remove him.”
U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-6th, criticized the actions of the House Democrats in bringing the two articles of impeachment against Trump.
“This is a dark day for our country,” Walker said in a statement. “Alexander Hamilton warned, that impeachment would be led more by the ‘strength of parties, than by the real demonstrations of innocence or guilt.’ How foretelling as we face a single-party impeachment on charges crafted in focus groups, not facts, that will leave behind the majority of North Carolinians.”
Larry Johnson, the chairman of the Forsyth County Democratic Party, said that there is overwhelming evidence to support the House in moving forward with its articles of impeachment against Trump.
“Congress is a co-equal branch of our government, and has the serious, and grave oversight responsibility as the ‘watchdog’ of the Constitution, to address whether our laws were broken,” Johnson said. “The president, based on the testimony I’ve heard, abused the power of the presidency to benefit himself; and then obstructed Congress thru his defiance and refusal to allow key witnesses to testify.
“No individual is above the law,” Johnson said. “Impeachment will allow all citizens and our elected representatives to decide for themselves the merits of the evidence.”
U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-13th, and a Winston-Salem native, also criticized the House’s actions.
“I’ve still seen nothing that changes the fact that this entire inquiry lacked a single witness who was directed by President Trump to engage in any sort of a quid pro quo,” Budd said in a statement. “This is an attempt by House Democrats to do in Congress what they couldn’t do at the ballot box.”
Wayne Goodwin, the chairman of the N.C. Democratic Party, said the House’s actions regarding the articles of impeachment against Trump are appropriate.
“President Trump has repeatedly violated his oath of his office, corruptly abusing his power for personal and political gain and then obstructing any effort to root out his bottomless corruption,” Goodwin said in a statement. “In America, nobody is above the law — not even the president. We support the effort to hold this lawless president accountable and restore the American people’s trust in the White House and our democracy.”
Michael Whatley, the chairman of the N.C. Republican Party, said that House Democrats want to impeach Trump because Trump is an effective president.
“Democrats cannot beat President Trump on the economy,” Whatley said in a statement. “They cannot beat him when it comes to supporting our military. They will not beat him at the ballot box.
“This is why Democrats are pushing forward with an impeachment process without alleging — let alone proving — that the president has broken the law,” Whatley said. “They are grasping at straws to overthrow a duly-elected president and invalidate the votes of millions of Americans.”
