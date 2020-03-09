Paula McCoy, the retired director of Neighbors for Better Neighborhoods, announced Monday that she plans to run as an unaffiliated candidate for the Northeast Ward seat on the Winston-Salem City Council in the Nov. 3 general election.
As an unaffiliated candidate, McCoy hopes to get votes from Democrats and Republicans in the Northeast Ward, she said.
“I do believe with the people I know across the party lines, running as an unaffiliated candidate is probably a better position,” McCoy said. “I want to represent all people. It’s time for we as the people to make decisions.”
McCoy, a registered Democrat, filed the paperwork for her candidacy Monday with the Forsyth County Board of Elections. Under its guidelines for unaffiliated candidates, McCoy must submit a petition with the signatures of 281 registered voters in the Northeast Ward by noon Aug. 5 to the local board of elections.
McCoy said she is working with volunteers to get the necessary signatures.
Last year, McCoy spoke with Vivian Burke, the incumbent council member in the Northeast Ward, who asked McCoy if she was going run for that council seat. McCoy told Vivian Burke that she wouldn’t run if Burke decided to run for re-election. McCoy believed it would difficult to beat an incumbent.
When Vivian Burke announced on Dec. 20, the last day of the filing period for March 3 primary, that she wouldn’t run for re-election, McCoy didn’t have enough time to file as a Democrat to run for the seat, McCoy said.
McCoy said she has talked with many city residents, and she has bipartisan support for her candidacy.
“Many people are saying that it is time for change,” McCoy said. “They are saying they want some fresh air and unity and are tired of the old political showdowns and deep-rooted partisanship that have not solved the problems we’re facing in Winston-Salem today.”
McCoy said she wasn’t referring to Barbara Hanes Burke, the winner of last week’s Democratic primary for the Northeast Ward seat on the city council. Burke, a member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education, defeated two other Democratic challengers in the March 3 primary.
“I’m just referring to the old way that we have done business in Winston-Salem,” McCoy said. “It’s a reference to the way our political system has been run over the years.”
Barbara Burke, Vivian Burke’s daughter-in-law, didn’t return an email and a text message seeking her comment about McCoy’s candidacy.
In 2019, McCoy retired as the executive director of Neighbors for Better Neighborhoods, a job she held for five years. NBN is a community organization that provides support and guidance to neighborhood leaders and grassroots organizations in Winston-Salem.
During her career, McCoy also worked as the president and chief executive officer for the N.C. Minority Support Center within the Generations Community Credit Union in Durham, the program director for the Local Initiatives Support Corp. in Winston-Salem and the executive director of the Northwest Child Development Corp. in Winston-Salem.
McCoy received a bachelor’s degree in English at N.C. A&T State University, a master’s degree in education administration and supervision at N.C. A&T, and a master’s degree in social work at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
McCoy pointed to the city’s poverty rate, an affordable housing crisis in Winston-Salem and some local schools among the lowest-performing schools in North Carolina.
“My campaign is about offering Winston-Salem something we’ve wanted for a long time: a new way forward,” McCoy said. “It is about another choice that just makes sense at this time.
“It is about confidence that your elected leaders will make decisions based on what’s best for Winston-Salem,” McCoy said.
