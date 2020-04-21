Parents and guardians of North Carolina students eligible for free- or reduced-price meals at school will receive at least $250 in federal funds while schools are closed related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
North Carolina is one of four states that the U.S. Agriculture Department approved Thursday to operate the federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) program. It is authorized by the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
The benefit will go to current SNAP participants and other eligible households “to offset the cost of meals that would have otherwise been consumed at school.” SNAP stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps.
For the 2019-2020 school year, North Carolina had about 903,000 children eligible for free-and reduced-priced lunch, or about 59% of children in participating schools.
The funds will be placed on an EBT card and will be provided in two installments. Another round of funding could be made if Gov. Roy Cooper chooses to keep N.C. schools closed beyond the current May 15 timeline.
Families will be able to use the benefit to buy food items at EBT authorized retailers, including most major grocery stores. Families already receiving Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) benefits will receive an additional benefit on their existing EBT card.
Eligible families not already enrolled in FNS will be mailed a new EBT card in the next few weeks.
Families who receive a new EBT card will receive a letter from DHHS in the mail explaining how to activate and use their card.
