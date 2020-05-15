Has a low-profile U.S. Sen. Richard Burr become the most polarizing member of Congress? The seizure of Burr's cellphone by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents Wednesday night and his stepping down as a Senate committee chairman have put the senior senator from North Carolina into a blazing national spotlight.
Bipartisan criticism of the Republican from Winston-Salem erupted in March with news of the Feb. 13 stock sales by Burr and his wife, Brooke, and his providing of a warning about the seriousness of COVID-19 to private donors without making a similar public announcement.
U.S. Senate financial-disclosure documents show the Burrs sold between $628,000 and $1.72 million of their stock holdings in 33 separate transactions on Feb. 13. The publication Roll Call listed his net worth at $1.7 million as of 2018.
The criticism has intensified since the Los Angeles Times' report that the FBI acquired a search warrant to seize the cellphone.
That move came on top of CNN reporting March 30 that Burr is facing potential U.S. Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission probes into stock sales made Feb. 13 — a week before the stock market began its sharp coronavirus-related decline Feb. 20.
CNN reported the two federal agencies contacted the FBI as part of their initial steps.
"I don't think there was any other possible outcome after news emerged of the search warrant being served than for Burr to step aside from his Intelligence committee chairmanship while investigations continue," said John Dinan, a Wake Forest University political science professor.
The FBI’s seizure of Burr’s phone "signals that this controversy likely involves more than just a hit job from left-of-center partisans," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
"Whether it turns out that he engaged in any illegal activity, it makes sense for him to step down from his high-profile Intelligence committee role.
"The serious questions about his conduct would make it hard for him to operate in the post of committee chairman.”
Political motives?
Criticism coming from the Democratic and left-leaning sides is focused on the stock sales and Burr's private donor warning.
Wayne Goodwin, chairman of the N.C. Democratic Party, said in a statement Thursday that "as the criminal investigation into Senator Burr escalates, it’s clear that he can no longer try to sweep his apparent illegal trading under the rug."
"If he has any sense of decency left, Burr will resign immediately, and if they have any regard for the rule of law, Republicans across this state and all over our country will demand the same."
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., has said repeatedly, including again Thursday on the radio show of conservative columnist Hugh Hewitt, that Burr owes North Carolinians an explanation for the stock sales.
Tillis again deferred action to the Senate Ethics committee that Burr asked to investigate his stock sales on March 20.
“What will it take before Senator Tillis and North Carolina Republicans demand some actual accountability from Senator Burr?” N.C. Democratic Party spokesperson Robert Howard said.
Political loyalties
By contrast, the criticism coming from the Republican and right-leaning pundits appears more directed at Burr not being sufficiently loyal to President Donald Trump.
The foremost example cited is Burr's role in the Senate Intelligence committee's investigation into Russia's actions in the 2016 presidential election.
For example, CNN reported Wednesday morning that Burr and Donald Trump Jr. had reached an impasse on Burr's approval of a subpoena to get the president's son to answer more questions about a June 2016 Trump Tower meeting and the pursuit of a Trump Tower Moscow project.
Although Intelligence committee vice chairman Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., also signed off on the subpoena, Burr was the first Republican member of Congress to subpoena a member of Trump's family.
Among the most vocal voices calling for Burr to step down is outspoken U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., one of the president's fiercest defenders.
Left-leaning groups and never-Trump Republican advocates have said since the Burr controversies erupted that Gaetz has been trying to force Burr’s removal as Senate Intelligence chairman as payback for Burr’s chairman role.
Gaetz has tweeted “Worth noting that Chairman Burr was swampily complicit in dragging an innocent @DonaldJTrumpJr before Senate Intel time & time again.”
Weaponizing U.S. Justice
Before and after Burr's decision to step down as Senate Intelligence chairman, there were Twitter posts Thursday claiming the FBI action as another example of the weaponizing of the Justice Department in the president's favor by U.S. Attorney General William Barr.
“A lot more is needed to develop the record, but I do think this is a moment to be seriously on guard for DOJ being used to carry out political retribution,” tweeted Susan Hennessey, executive editor at Lawfare and a CNN national security and legal analyst.
“Serving a warrant on a senator is a very significant and rapid escalation, and Trump has long had an axe to grind with Burr.”
Friday, Burr and Senate Intelligence vice chairman Warner released for classification review the final of five scheduled committee reports on the U.S. intelligence community assessment of the Russia investigation to the Office of Director of National Intelligence. The fifth volume "will examine the committee’s counterintelligence findings."
Burr said in an April 21 statement that the committee "looked at two key questions: First, did the final product meet the initial task given by the president, and second, was the analysis supported by the intelligence presented?"
"We found the (assessment) met both criteria. The (assessment) reflects strong tradecraft, sound analytical reasoning, and proper justification of disagreement in the one analytical line where it occurred.
"The committee found no reason to dispute the intelligence community’s conclusions."
Warner said in the joint statement that the assessment "correctly found the Russians interfered in our 2016 election to hurt Secretary Clinton and help the candidacy of Donald Trump."
Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College in Salisbury, said the Senate Intelligence committee's Russia investigation "is a complicating factor" in having U.S. Justice officials investigating Burr.
"Law enforcement investigations should be non-partisan and not politically driven, and only go after the facts of an alleged crime," Bitzer said.
2½ more years?
Burr told McClatchy News on Thursday that he plans to serve the remaining 2 1/2 years of his term, which he has said would be the final of his three in the Senate.
With the Republicans holding a 53-47 margin in the U.S. Senate, analysts say Trump and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., could pressure Burr to resign so to give his replacement the advantages of incumbency going into the 2022 election.
A state law passed in June 2018 by the Republican super-majority in the General Assembly sets the parameters for replacing a U.S. senator.
The law was changed from allowing the governor to select the replacement from the political party of the senator to the governor having to choose between three candidates recommended by the senator's political party.
If Burr were to resign before Sept. 4, then a new election could be held as part of the general election Nov. 3, and the winner would serve the remaining two years of the six-year term.
In that scenario, both of North Carolina's U.S. Senate seats would be on the ballot since Republican Sen. Thom Tillis is running for re-election.
If Burr were to resign after Sept. 4, the appointed senator would serve the rest of the term and the election for the seat would be held in November 2022.
Trump weighing in
A Politico article posted Friday questions how long it may be before the president weighs in on the Burr investigation.
When asked by reporters Thursday about Burr stepping down as Intelligence committee chairman, the president responded by saying "That's too bad."
Political analysts say Trump would want a major role in selecting Burr's successor given North Carolina being a pivotal swing state for Trump's re-election bid, the vulnerability of Tillis seeking his first re-election, and Charlotte being the host of the 2020 Republican National Convention.
"Considering the various personalities and power bases within the N.C. Republican Party, (it) will make the potential replacement process must-see TV," Bitzer said.
According to political analysts, among potential Republican replacements for Burr are U.S. Reps. Mark Walker (6th District), George Holding (2nd) and Patrick McHenry (10th), former U.S. Rep. and current White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, and former Gov. Pat McCrory — all considered sufficiently loyal to Trump to gain his support.
"One would think Trump would endorse Meadows," said Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia.
"McConnell thinks in a broad strategic way. Uppermost in his mind will be: Who can best hold this seat at the next election?"
Double standard?
Political analysts suggested that if Justice officials do not take similar search warrant actions against U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., for her February stock sales, it will be a sign that Justice wants Burr replaced as Intelligence chairman for not protecting Trump in the Russian elections investigation.
U.S. Senate public document disclosures show Loeffler, who was sworn into office Jan. 6, and her husband sold more than $1 million worth of stock in 29 separate transactions — 27 sales and two purchases — in February.
The only February trading overlap with the Burrs and Loeffler was that they sold Abbvie stock.
Multiple media outlets have reported that Loeffler voluntarily submitted stock transaction documents to U.S. Justice, SEC and Senate Ethics committee. She has said her stock sales were handled by third-party financial advisers.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Friday that a Loeffler spokeswoman said the senator has not been served any search warrants.
Burr and Loeffler attended a joint Jan. 24 Senate Health and Foreign Relations committee briefing on coronavirus that included the director of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
The controversy over Burr's stock sales fits into the wheelhouse of an influential Washington watchdog organization, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics. The nonprofit filed a complaint March 30 to the Senate Ethics committee, citing the stock trades by Burr and Loeffler.
The senators "should be investigated for possible violations of the STOCK Act, insider trading laws and ethics rules when they sold millions of dollars in stock assets after receiving nonpublic briefings about the coronavirus outbreak," said Noah Bookbinder, CREW's executive director.
"You have seen partisan actions taken by the U.S. attorney general in the favor of a Trump administration official (Michael Flynn) and a longtime supporter in Roger Stone," Bookbinder said.
"Those steps were so extraordinarily outside the norm for the U.S. Justice Department that it's hard to rule out there's a political motivation in the FBI going after Burr, and not Loeffler."
