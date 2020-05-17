Publicly underplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus, while giving private advice to the contrary, may have crossed an ethical line for U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, according to a law professor with a focus on government ethics.
“I think there is a strong case to be made that more than 600 North Carolinians have lost their lives in part because of a failed federal response to COVID-19, in particular in January, February and early March,” Kathleen Clark said.
“You can draw a line to those families and individuals who have been harmed by COVID.”
Clark is a law professor at Washington University in St. Louis whose expertise also includes legal ethics, government, the law of whistleblowing and national security law.
“What was Senator Burr doing during that time to protect the people of North Carolina from COVID?” Clark asked.
“He could have put pressure on the Trump administration to start buying personal protection equipment for nurses and doctors much sooner.”
On Feb. 27, Burr told members of a well-connected private group with North Carolina ties that the novel coronavirus would have dire effects on the U.S. economy and population. He likened it to the 1918 flu pandemic that left millions dead, according to a secret recording obtained and posted by NPR.
“Panic isn’t good for public health,” Clark said.
“On the other hand, we elected congressional representatives to take action, to put pressure on the executive branch, on behalf of his constituents and all Americans.”
Burr’s stock sales are being investigated for insider trading by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Justice Department.
U.S. Senate financial-disclosure documents show Burr and his wife, Brooke, sold between $628,000 and $1.72 million of their stock holdings in 33 separate transactions on Feb. 13. The publication Roll Call listed his net worth at $1.7 million as of 2018.
“That’s arguably not the worst thing he did,” Clark said. “... He acted to protect his financial interests. I don’t see any evidence he acted to protect the people of North Carolina. That’s the most outrageous thing.”
Clark said she detected one pattern of behavior with Burr when connecting the stock sales with his advice in September 2008 to tell his wife to pull as much money out of ATMs as possible the weekend of a potential Wachovia Corp. collapse.
“Burr’s action during the (2008) financial crisis and his sale of his stock assets a couple of months ago look like a kind of financial insecurity if you are going down the psychological route,” Clark said.
“Especially when you consider he was quoted in a Politico article in September 2008 telling constituents not to panic after it appeared that Citigroup was going to being acquiring Wachovia” with potential major job cuts to follow.
Burr said in the September 2008 statement that “today’s news of Citigroup’s acquisition of Wachovia might be unsettling to many in North Carolina.”
“While these are difficult times in our economy, it is important to remember that this move provides for the protection of accounts and the soundness of savings for Wachovia’s customers. FDIC has said that all services for customers should continue uninterrupted.”
Burr told Politico he didn’t use inside information, gleaned from private briefings, to help his family escape the 2008 Wachovia crisis.
Clark said that “as senators go, he’s on the more modest side in terms of his assets.”
“That’s why it is striking that for someone who has been such a limited stock trader to dump such a significant amount of his holdings in one day.
“It’s atypical behavior that comes after this congressional briefing.”
Benefit of doubt
A benefit of the doubt should be given to Burr until the two federal and the Senate Ethics committee investigations are completed, said Larry Sabato, a University of Virginia political science professor.
“(Burr’s) been widely respected, he’s done a lot of good things, and he has tried to cooperate in a bipartisan fashion in an era that doesn’t reward that,” Sabato said.
However, the number and value of the Feb. 13 stock sales “is really way above and beyond what someone of his means would normally do.” Sabato said.
These controversial issues involving Burr “are so surprising, because they contradict everything we know about him,” Sabato said.
Sabato said his comments require a disclosure that Burr has spoken often to his classes.
“I have a very positive opinion on Sen. Burr,” Sabato said. “He’s always impressed me as a thoughtful, highly intelligent individual who saw the big picture when so many politicians don’t.”
Sabato said as an example an autumn of 2015 gathering with several Republican senators as Donald Trump was struggling to get traction within the party.
Sabato said most of the senators doubted that Trump would become the Republican nominee, much less become president.
“Sen. Burr was the one exception,” Sabato said.
“I’ll never forget it — I wished I had listened to him, and I bet everyone in that room wished they had listened to him.
“(Burr) said, ‘What if we have reached a year when none of the old rules apply.’ That was brilliant because that’s precisely what happened.
“He’s the guy who looks around the corner and, more often than not, he sees what’s around the corner,” Sabato said.
Sabato said he has known “many fine people who have made a serious error.”
“It doesn’t wipe out all the good things they’ve done and their virtues, but it gives you a fuller picture of them.”
