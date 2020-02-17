About 80 people attended a social event Monday staged by volunteers of Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg at Wise Man Brewing in downtown Winston-Salem.
Buttigieg is among 10 Democratic presidential candidates in North Carolina's March 3 primary. Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., had strong showings in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary earlier this month. Buttigieg didn't attend the event as he held campaign events Monday in Nevada and Utah.
Eric Tallman, an organizer for the Buttigieg campaign, told the crowd that Buttigieg is a strong presidential candidate.
"I feel the energy here in North Carolina," Tallman said. "We are going to need to kick it into high gear, and we need to cross the finish line in North Carolina."
Since the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend in late January, Buttigieg volunteers have knocked on doors, made phone calls, mailed post cards to thousands of registered Democratic voters and encouraged them to vote for Buttigieg, said Angela Levine of Winston-Salem, the Triad leader for the Pete for America campaign.
Sally Mier, a volunteer, said she will vote for Buttigieg in the state's primary.
"I like him because he builds his policies on his values," Mier said. "It's not like he's left or right. Americans can get behind those values."
