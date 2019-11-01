Voters in Bethania will decide Tuesday whether to allow the sale of mixed beverages in their town.
The Bethania Board of Commissioners approved a resolution in January asking the Forsyth County Board of Elections to place the referendum on the ballot, said Elliot Fus, the town's attorney.
The town's only restaurant, the Muddy Creek Cafe and Music Hall, asked the commissioners for the measure, Fus said.
In September, Shana Whitehead, a co-owner of the business, announced that the Muddy Creek Cafe will move this month into a space at 626 S. Main St. in historic Old Salem. The cafe, which serves beer and wine, will stay open until mid-December, Whitehead has said.
The eatery opened at the Bethania Mill and Village Shoppes in 2011, and a music hall followed a few years later.
Even though her business is moving from Bethania, Whitehead still supports the referendum, she said.
"It would be nice to be able to offer mixed beverages in Bethania," Whitehead said. "I think Bethania is ready for it."
A restaurant operator moving into the Bethania Mill in the future might want to offer mixed drinks as part of its business model, Whitehead said.
The resolution that the town approved in January says in part, "Promoting business development and tourism is a goal of the board of commissioners, and it is important to be business friendly and to support the types of businesses, restaurants and entertainment venues desired by the community."
There are 304 registered voters in Bethania, according to the Forsyth County Board of Elections. All of those voters cast their ballots at the town's only precinct, Bethania Moravian Church at 5545 Main St. in Bethania.
The town has a population of 325 people, according to state statistics.
Mayor Deborah Stoltz Thompson said the mixed beverages referendum was the right approach when the owners of the cafe and music hall asked the town in January to put it on the Nov. 5 ballot.
"The board thought it would be of help to their business," Thompson said. "I don't have a position on it because they are moving. If they would remain here, I would cast a vote for it."
If voters approve the referendum, it might not have any effect in Bethania, Town Commissioner Chris Sapp said.
"I don't oppose it, and I don't really support it," Sapp said. "But I will probably vote for it.
"We are just a small little town. It won't serve much of a purpose even if we had (the sale of mixed beverages)."
Commissioner Brent Rockett said he doesn't have a position on the referendum
"I will leave it up to whether the town cares or not," Rockett said.
As the town's attorney, Fus said he also has no position on the referendum.
Commissioners Michelle Leonard and Tom Beroth couldn't be reached for comment.
Fus, Thompson, Sapp and Whitehead said they are not aware of any opposition to the measure.
"The voters should be allowed to voice their opinions on mixed beverages," Fus said in an email. "I presume that each voter has their own opinion and that varying opinions may exist, but I have not attempted to gauge voter opinions in any way."
Michele Leonard, an incumbent, and town residents John Rogers and Randy Joe Rogers, are running for three available seats on the Bethania Board of Commissioners, said Tom Tsujji, the director of the Forsyth County Board of Elections. The Rogers are not related.
Thompson, who is also a commissioner, and Chris Sapp, an incumbent commissioner, didn’t file to run for re-election to their seats on the Bethania Board of Commissioners, Tsujji said.
Neither John Rogers nor Randy Rogers could be reached for comment. The two are not related, Sapp said.
