The East Ward of the Winston-Salem City Council will have a crowded Democratic primary with a second challenger to incumbent Annette Scippio.
On Friday, George Rudd declared his candidacy, following Thursday’s filing by Kismet Loftin-Bell for the March 3 primary. A filing by Rudd has not been posted on the state Board of Elections’ candidate website link.
The filing deadline is Dec. 20.
Scippio has represented the ward since November 2018, when she was appointed to fill the remainder of Derwin Montgomery’s term. Montgomery was elected to the N.C. House in 2018.
In the Northeast Ward, Keith King filed Friday to run in the Democratic primary against Morticia “Tee-Tee” Parmon. Incumbent Democrat Vivian Burke has not yet said whether she plans to run again.
Democrat incumbents Jeff MacIntosh (Northwest Ward) and James Taylor (Southeast Ward) and Republican incumbent Robert Clark (West Ward) have filed.
In the Southwest Ward, newcomer Scott Andree Bowen is running unopposed so far in the Democratic primary.
Dan Besse, the Democrat incumbent in the ward, originally planned to mount a rematch with N.C. Rep. Donny Lambeth, who beat Besse 53%-47% in 2018 in N.C. House District 75. Redistricting, however, moved Besse into District 74, so Besse transferred his attentions to that race, which also has newcomer Jeff Zenger running to replace GOP incumbent Debra Conrad, who is retiring.
Besse can’t run for two offices at once, so that leaves the Southwest Ward open.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines, a Democrat, filed Monday with no opposition so far.
Democrats already have a primary contest in the South Ward, where incumbent John Larson and challenger Mackenzie Cates-Allen will be squaring off.
D.D. Adams filed Thursday for re-election as the Democratic representative of North Ward on the council. Adams made an unsuccessful run in 2018 against Virginia Foxx, the Republican incumbent in the 5th Congressional District.
Foxx filed Friday to run for her eighth term in a redrawn 5th that stretches from Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes counties in the north to Cleveland and Gaston counties to the south.
In the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners races, Gull Riaz of Kernersville filed Friday to be the first Democrat to run in District B.
In other contests affecting Forsyth County voters:
In the 10th District with Republican Patrick McHenry as incumbent, Ralf Walters of Winston-Salem filed Thursday to run for the Republican nomination.
The redrawn 10th contains Clemmons, Lewisville, Rural Hall and most of northern Forsyth, half of Kernersville and a portion of Walkertown as part of a district spanning from Lincoln to Rockingham counties.
Republican state treasurer Dale Folwell, a Winston-Salem resident, confirmed Friday his plans to seek re-election. He plans to file Monday. There are two Democrats, both from Raleigh, who have filed to run in the treasurer’s race.
Folwell said when asked whether he expects a Republican primary challenger that “you never know in this environment.”
“I have done exactly what I told the voters I would do. What’s different this time is that it’s being reinforced to me that people are less concerned about what party you’re with.
“They just want their problems fixed.”
Former GOP U.S. Rep. Renee Ellmers became the fifth candidate to file for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor.
Incumbent GOP lieutenant governor Dan Forest is running for the Republican nomination for governor. There also are five candidates for the Democratic nomination.
Democrat Beth Wood filed to seek her fourth term as state auditor.
Ronald Pierce of Charlotte filed to challenge Republican incumbent Mike Causey as insurance commissioner.
Jen Mangrum of Greensboro and Michael Maher of Charlotte joined a four-candidate Democratic primary for superintendent of public instruction. Mangrum was defeated by Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, for District 30 in 2018.
Republican Sen. Deanna Ballard of Blowing Rock filed to run for her third term in N.C. District 45.
Haley Sink of Thomasville has filed for the Republican primary in N.C. House District 80. GOP incumbent Steve Jarvis has filed to run for Senate District 29, which has Republican Eddie Gallimore as the incumbent.
Bill Southern of King filed for the Republican nomination for the N.C. District Court 17B seat.
