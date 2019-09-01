The fate of a bill financing a major transformation of the state Medicaid system could become intertwined with the stalemate over state budget stalemate, or carve its own veto-override path, according to analysts.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed House Bill 555 on Friday, putting on hold up to $218 million in start-up financing for the transformation initiative, scheduled to begin Nov. 1 in the Triad and Triangle, and Feb. 1 statewide.
I n his veto message, Cooper chided Republican legislative leaders for their unwillingness — hardened by years of opposition — to consider Medicaid expansion legislation that could affect between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians, giving them better access to medical care.
Medicaid serves 2.1 million North Carolinians. Of those, 1.6 million are scheduled to be enrolled in new managed-care system under a federal waiver approved in October 2018.
Medicaid expansion is one of two key political factors — along with a difference in how big of a raise public-school educators should get — that led to Cooper’s June 28 veto of HB966, the GOP-drafted state budget compromise passed by the N.C. General Assembly.
Today is Day 67 of the budget stalemate.
Republican House leaders put a veto-override vote on HB555 on the floor agenda for the first time July 9. Two days later, they inserted a potential vote on Medicaid expansion legislation, HB655.
Counting Friday’s brief session, there have been 32 consecutive sessions of inaction on the state budget veto override, as well as 30 consecutive sessions of inaction on HB655.
The next House floor session is scheduled for either Sept. 9 or Sept. 10 after this week’s recess, though GOP legislative leaders could opt to go back into session to attempt a veto override on either bill this week.
“I think the (HB555) veto is 100% about Cooper not wanting to endorse any measure involving major changes to Medicaid unless it includes expansion,” said Mitch Kokai, a senior policy analyst with the John Locke Foundation, a conservative-leaning research group.
“Supporting this measure would have detracted from his constant appeal for expansion,” Kokai said.
Looking ahead
Cooper’s veto Friday comes a day after the House voted 57-52 to approve concurrence changes to HB555.
No Democrats voted for the bill; two GOP legislators, state Reps. Keith Kidwell of Beaufort and Michael Speciale of Craven, also voted against it.
On Tuesday, the Senate gave final approval to HB555 on a 25-20 vote. No Democrat voted for it.
Neither chamber approved the bill with enough votes to override Cooper’s veto without Democratic support.
Kokai said he doesn’t anticipate House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, and other GOP leaders to apply the “veto garage” strategy with HB555 as they have the budget override vote.
“I don’t expect House leaders to place the vetoed bill on the calendar each day for a potential override. If that’s your garage, then no,” Kokai said.
“But I also don’t expect the House to take a quick override vote. It’s likely that leaders will park the bill in the Rules and Operations Committee or some other spot.
“If that’s your definition of being in the garage, then yes,” Kokai said.
Stalemate
HB555 becomes the eighth bill Cooper has vetoed this session, with just one (Senate Bill 359, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act) being subject to an override vote that failed 67-53 on June 5.
Republican legislative leaders have not made another veto-override attempt.
The other six vetoed bills have been sent to in their respective House or Senate rules and operations committees.
“If there’s a chance for an override, the bill can return to the floor relatively quickly,” Kokai said.
As for the Medicaid transformation legislation, state Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, the House’s leading House health-care expert and main budget writer, said that “there are not enough votes to override a veto.”
“This is not surprising given that we are late August and the first phase go-live date is just two months away,” Lambeth said. “It is practically impossible to meet the Nov. 1 schedule.”
He said the delay will give the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services staff an opportunity to reassess schedules while Cooper and the General Assembly try to work out the budget stalemate.
Transformation
Managed care is a system under which people agree to see only certain doctors or go to certain hospitals, as in an a health maintenance organization, or HMO, or a preferred provider organization, or PPO, health-insurance plan.
The new managed-care plans will pay providers a set amount per month for each patient’s costs. The state DHHS will reimburse the plans.
Prepaid health plan insurer contracts are at the heart of the initiative. The three-year contracts are worth $6 billion a year. With two optional one-year extensions, a contract could be worth a total of $30 billion.
According to the office of N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, the initial state money would go toward patient enrollment-broker contracts, provider credentialing, data analytics and other program-design components.
“Gov. Cooper’s administration has been actively involved in efforts to proceed with Medicaid transformation, so he should support funding for that process,” Kokai said.
“Cooper and legislative Democrats can’t get the expansion option that they want, so they’re unwilling to back any measure that makes a major change in Medicaid without expansion,” he said.
Lambeth said that given transformation on a reasonable schedule “is very complex, delaying it is probably the best option at this point.”
DHHS cuts
Another key element to HB555 has been DHHS officials’ opposition to a proposed $73 million cut to the department’s 2019-21 budget allocation.
The DHHS said the legislation represents “crippling cuts — the largest ever to DHHS — that will undermine the department’s ability to protect people’s health and safety.”
Language in HB555 lists the cuts as justified because of projected lower administrative costs related to the Medicaid transformation initiative.
The bill also authorizes N.C. Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen to make sweeping cuts across all DHHS to achieve the requirement.
“It comes at a time when the department is undertaking the most significant and complex change in its history with the transition to managed care,” the department said.
DHHS said the funding cut “ignores the hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians who need affordable health care. All of this in a time of a budget surplus” of nearly $900 million.
State Sen. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, has countered by saying the $31 million cut for 2019-20 is projected to be offset by savings in other areas.
Hise said the $42 million funding reduction in 2020-21 can be offset by at least $20 million from DHHS shifting funding within its budget.
“If I understand it correctly,” state Rep. Pricey Harrison said, “the Medicaid transformation funding bill anticipates deep cuts to DHHS based on an expectation that the DHHS workload will decrease.
“But that’s not what happened in Tennessee when they switched to managed care; in fact they had to increase their staff,” Harrison, D-Guilford, said.
“I also don’t see how we can have a Medicaid transformation bill that doesn’t contemplate Medicaid expansion,” she said.
