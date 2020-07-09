Initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims in North Carolina dropped last week for the ninth time in the past 10 weeks, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
There was an 8% decrease, to 27,202, for the week that ended July 4, according to the report. For the week ending June 27, the revised claim total was 29,580.
Nationwide, there was a decrease in initial UI claims, with 1.31 million filed last week, compared with the revised figure of 1.41 million for the week that ended June 27. Claims have surpassed the 1 million mark for 16 consecutive weeks.
The peak to date was the 6.87 million claims filed the week that ended March 28.
The nationwide total of UI claims filed since March 15 is 48.5 million, although that number could be affected by individuals filing multiple claims if they had multiple jobs.
North Carolina had the 16th highest UI claim filings in the nation last week. The state’s highest weekly total for UI claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
“Signs of modest improvement are seen in both in new and continuing unemployment claims, which were on the decline during the holiday-shortened week,” said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.com.
“As the COVID-19 outbreak has recently intensified in some states, hopes for an accelerated, sustained and successful re-opening of the economy have hit roadblocks. This raises concern about the economy’s rebound.”
Rate of filings drops
The rate of filings for initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims dropped again Wednesday, the N.C. Division of Employment Security said Thursday.
There were 11,528 state and federal claims Wednesday, which followed a nine-week high of 29,723 on Sunday and 23,510 on Monday.
Sunday’s claims represented the highest daily totals since the initial filing of federal unemployment-insurance claims began in late April. The daily filing peak was 34,706 on March 30.
Overall, there have been 1.14 million claimants representing 1.85 million claims.
Some people have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
Currently, 28.1% of the 4.06 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-May have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
According to the Division of Employment Security, 782,051 claimants have received state and/or federal benefits, about 68% of the state’s claimants. About 21%, or 240,072, have been determined not eligible for benefits.
The agency reported that $5.34 billion had been paid in state and federal benefits between March 15 and 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
North Carolina’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund was close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began. Since then, $1.13 billion has been paid out, 29.3% of its total.
The remaining unemployment-payment breakdown is $2.87 billion from the federal pandemic unemployment compensation package, $1.25 billion in the federal pandemic unemployment assistance package, $93.7 million in pandemic emergency unemployment compensation, and $229,585 in a new federal extended benefits program.
About 78.9% of unemployment-insurance payments to North Carolinians are coming from federal sources, mostly the $600 weekly benefit.
What makes that percentage critical for unemployed or furloughed North Carolinians is that federal benefits could expire as early as July 25 unless extended by Congress.
Some small businesses in North Carolina, particularly restaurant owners and hospitality operators, have expressed concern that employees would prefer to draw $600 in weekly federal benefits rather than return to a job that may pay half that.
Federal program
However, without the $600 federal benefit, the average unemployed North Carolinians would receive about $277 a week in state benefits.
“North Carolina cannot afford the end of the federal program that is providing $600 a week to jobless workers given our stingy state program,” said Bill Rowe, deputy director of advocacy at the left-leaning N.C. Justice Center.
“Losing that critical income replacement will cause harm to families and ripple through the community as bills for utilities and rent or mortgages are due.”
The $600 figure was passed — barely — in Congress as a national level benefit to get the payments out quickly rather than determine payments by individual states.
The Democratic-controlled U.S. House has passed a bill that would offer a new round of benefits.
Some members of the Trump administration are considering another federal stimulus package, while the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate did not take action on the House package before heading into a two-week recess. Some GOP senators favor a reduced federal benefit, perhaps as much as half.
U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, Republicans who represent North Carolina, have not commented publicly on whether they favor extending the federal benefits.
