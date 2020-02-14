A U.S. Appeals Court Friday upheld a block on a work, education and/or public service requirement for certain Medicaid recipients to qualify for benefits.
The ruling from the D.C. Circuit Court, while addressing Arkansas’ Medicaid expansion program, casts a shadow on in North Carolina.
The Trump administration’s Department of Health and Human Services, under Secretary Alex Azar II, approved changes in March 2018 to Arkansas’ Medicaid policies that allowed the state to add a work requirement for “able-bodied” individuals between ages 19 and 64.
The Affordable Care Act makes Medicaid available to households with incomes below 138% of the poverty line, or nearly $36,000 for a family of four. Arkansas’ waiver lowered the income level to qualify, thus reducing the number of eligible beneficiaries.
At least 15 states have been in the regulatory pipeline to gain Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ approval of their legislative-approved waiver request, some of which also feature a work requirement.
The N.C. General Assembly has not advanced a similar Medicaid-expansion work-requirement bill, despite begrudging Democratic support, because of intense Senate Republican opposition led by Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham.
Residents in Arkansas and Kentucky sued HHS in August 2018, claiming Azar acted “in an arbitrary and capricious manner” when he approved the work requirements.
The three-judge appellate panel unanimously agreed. The panel affirmed the D.C. District Court’s ruling that Azar “failed to analyze whether the (Medicaid work) demonstrations would promote the primary objective of Medicaid — to furnish medical assistance.”
Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he’s hopeful the U.S. Supreme Court will review the case.
Kentucky ended its Medicaid work requirement in December, shortly after the election of Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.
“It is always possible that if an appeal were taken to the U.S. Supreme Court that a different final judgment would be offered about the legitimacy of work requirements,” said John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University who is a national expert on state legislatures.
“Still, the main effect of this D.C. Circuit Court decision is to make it difficult for states to proceed with adopting or enforcing Medicaid work requirements.”
Expansion
Medicaid covers 2.2 million North Carolinians, with projections of expansion adding between 450,000 and 650,000 residents.
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, has expressed confidence for several years that his Medicaid legislation — the latest version being House Bill 655 — has bipartisan support even with the work requirement.
HB655 has been stalled in the House Rules and Operations committee since September after Lambeth agreed to make a few changes and consider others requested by Democrats.
“It makes little sense to move forward with a N.C. solution while the courts and federal folks are debating and trying to decide how the Medicaid program would be operated and funded,” Lambeth said.
Disagreement
In January, a first-term Democratic governor and the Republican Senate majority leader in Kansas reached an agreement that would allow it to become the 38th state — and 15th red — to expand its Medicaid program.
A similar dynamic exists in North Carolina with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and a Republican-controlled House and Senate.
The 2019-20 N.C. budget stalemate has hinged on Cooper’s veto of the legislation, chiefly because the Republican budget does not include a form of Medicaid expansion, and also contains a lower pay-rate increase for public school teachers than Cooper has proposed.
CMS has said it will not consider any Medicaid expansion waiver unless it has been passed by a state legislature.
Senate Republicans have been unable to get a Senate Democrat to agree to support their override of Cooper’s veto. Republicans have a 29-21 advantage with a veto overriding needing at least 30 votes at full attendance.
Berger said in January that Senate Democrats are supporting Cooper’s veto for political reasons.
“They are holding out in 2020 because they believe they will be in charge (of the legislature) in 2021, and that’s not going to happen,” Berger said.
Berger’s opposition carries more weight than similar Medicaid expansion scenarios in Idaho, Missouri, Nebraska and Utah because North Carolina citizens do not have the ability to initiate statewide ballot referendums.
“Without work requirements to attract Republican legislators, it makes the push for Medicaid expansion much harder on the Republican side of the House,” Dinan said.
“This decision makes it unlikely that work requirements can be enforced.”
