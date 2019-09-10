Early voting

Voters cast ballots during early voting in October 2016 at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.

 Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record////

COLFAX — Triad voters will get a chance on Friday to check out the next generation of voting machines the state has approved for use in North Carolina.

Guilford County was picked for one of five regional demonstration sites of the approved equipment, the N.C. State Board of Elections said in a news release. The state board on Aug. 23 certified three systems that can be used: Clear Ballot's ClearVote 1.4, Elections Systems & Software's EVS 5.2.2.0 and Hart InterCivic's Verity Voting 2.2.

There will be two chances to watch demonstrations, from 2-3:45 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Friday at the Conference Center at GTCC's Cameron Campus, 7908 Leabourne Road, Colfax.

Before any county approves buying a voting system, members of the county elections board must witness a demonstration of that system, as well as at least one other system certified for use in the state, the state BOE said.

