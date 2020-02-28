GREENSBORO — Feeling a little iffy about your knowledge of who's running in the Triad's new congressional district, what they stand for and maybe even what they look like?
Jim Longworth, host of the "Triad Today" weekly TV news show, has just the thing this weekend to help cut through the fog — a half-hour broadcast focused solely on the newly redrawn 6th Congressional District that includes all of Guilford and much of Forsyth counties.
Longworth said the broadcast continues the program's track record dating to 2004 of focusing on the region's key races.
"I've always tried to look at the most competitive races that affect the most people in our area," Longworth said Friday in a telephone interview. "In this case, it was a no-brainer."
He characerized it as "a historic situation where for the first time in years the whole Triad is going to be represented by one district."
The show that airs Saturday and Sunday mornings throughout the region zeroes-in exclusively this week on the new district's seven candidates — five Democrats and two Republicans.
Each broadcast normally includes several segments on a variety of topics. But this weekend's "Voter Education Special" is a compilation of Longworth's five, previous weeks of programming during which each 6th District candidate received about five minutes of air time to speak about their candidacy.
The race includes no incumbent because in mid-December, the district was redrawn so radically that the current Republican officeholder, three-term U.S. Rep. Mark Walker of Greensboro, decided not to seek reelection.
State legislators redrew the district to help settle a lawsuit that claimed that its current, eight-county design had been gerrymandered to favor GOP candidates.
So the new configuration leans Democratic, with that party's registered voters outnumbering their GOP counterparts by about 105,000 registrants, according to recent figures from the state Board of Elections.
Candidates in the running for next week's Super Tuesday primary include former Guilford County commissioner Bruce Davis of High Point; Greensboro resident Rhonda Foxx, a former chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Alma Adams; former N.C. House member Ed Hanes of Winston-Salem; Greensboro philanthropist and former immigration lawyer Kathy Manning; and state Rep. Derwin Montgomery, also of Winston-Salem.
On the Republican side, the candidates are Summerfield businessman Lee Haywood and financial analyst Laura Pichardo of Pelham.
Pichardo lives outside the new district, but federal law requires only that congressional candidates live in the same state as the district they seek to represent.
Among the Democrats, Davis and Manning have run for Congress before, each having sought unsuccessfully the seat now held by U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, R-Advance, when his 13th Congressional District included much of Guilford County. Davis tried in 2016, Manning two years later.
Longworth's weekly shows are taped at the WXLV-Channel 45/WMYV-Channel 48 studios in Winston-Salem to be aired on each channel, respectively, the following Saturday and Sunday.
In the compilation that airs this weekend, Longworth has fit all seven candidates into a 30-minute broadcast by trimming some introductory remarks and biographical detail from their original appearances so that each candidate receives about four minutes on air.
He said his goal in each candidate's cameo was to let the person speak about themselves and their goals unfettered by adversarial questioning.
Longworth noted that other than Manning, who has had much success at fundraising, most of the 6th District candidates have not had the financial backing to mount sustained broadcast advertising campaigns.
He said because of that, another of his major goals was to make sure that each candidate had some access to a broadcast platform with regional reach.
"Hopefully, we have accomplished what were trying to do," he said.
