The top House Democrat on Monday accused House Republican leadership of lying about the circumstances surrounding the chamber’s controversial Sept. 11 override vote of the state budget veto.
“House Republican leadership lied about the session ... and they have continued to lie about it since, including in press statements,” Rep. Darren Jackson, D-Wake, said in a press conference.
Jackson’s press conference took place with a near-empty legislature. House and Senate leadership scheduled a break following an intense period of negotiating for court-ordered redistricting maps.
Monday was Day 87 since House Bill 966, the Republican state budget compromise, was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on June 28.
It was also 12 days after the House voted 55-15 along party lines to override the veto with 40 Democrats missing, most in a redistricting caucus meeting.
Jackson challenged four House GOP members, including speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, to take a lie-detector test if they dispute his statements about what occurred the morning of Sept. 11. The others are Reps. David Lewis, R-Harnett, and House Rules and Operations chairman, Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, and Jon Hardister, R-Guilford.
Saine referred to Jackson’s press conference as a “publicity stunt.”
“The press conference held by Rep. Jackson is nothing more than a stunt to deflect attention from his office’s failure to adequately inform his members of the House rules and State Constitution,” Saine said in a statement. “They could have walked out at any point during discussion on the budget to ensure a quorum was not present, yet House Democrats chose to posture on the House floor for their 15 minutes of fame.”
The issue is both political and personal for Jackson since he was the Democrat leader responsible for confirming whether House GOP leaders intended to hold votes in any session, in particularly the 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11 session.
That includes having a conversation with Lewis on Sept. 10 about the next morning session. Jackson has said repeatedly Lewis told him that no votes would be taken, and Jackson informed House Democrats of that notice. Lewis also sent a WRAL TV reporter a text Sept. 10 that read “no votes 8:30.”
Jackson released a statement from N.C. Polygraph Services Inc. of Raleigh in which the company said Jackson was truthful in his response Sept. 16 to three questions about the Sept. 11 session circumstances.
“They were in place for a veto sneak attack,” Jackson said. “I am extremely serious about this (lie-detector) challenge. Let me write the questions and I would be willing to pay (the $400 per test).”
“We could see litigation surrounding what happened on Sept. 11,” Jackson said.
Jackson said outside groups would be the most likely to bring a lawsuit, potentially focused on lack of proper public notice of the intention of holding a voting session.
“There is question whether a veto garage (placing a veto override vote on the floor agenda indefinitely) is proper notice in the state Constitution,” Jackson said.
Jackson appears to be “feeling pressure to take a stronger antagonistic stance toward his Republican counterparts,” Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said Monday.
“Whether that pressure comes from his own caucus, Gov. Cooper’s team, or elsewhere, it’s hard to imagine that the House Democratic leader decided on his own to call Republican leaders liars.
“This step seems to suggest he’s willing to throw out any chance of cooperating with top Republican lawmakers in the weeks and months ahead,” Kokai said. “This certainly marks a new low in legislative collegiality.”
Jackson said he was told by House GOP leadership members that the purpose of the 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11 session was to hold the first reading on the House redistricting bill so it could be sent to the committee.
“I was lied to, and the events of that morning were of no surprise to the Republican House caucus,” Jackson said.
“This dishonesty not only impacts the state budget, which is obviously a big deal, but how our entire institution of the state House functions.”
Moore has said House Republicans were not planning to conduct a veto override vote during the Sept. 11 morning session, but seized the opportunity when they noticed there were enough members for a quorum with the 40 Democrats absent.
Moore’s office has said House Republicans were “genuinely confused and surprised” by the missing House Democrats.
Jackson said those Moore claims are “flat-out lies.”
Jackson claims as evidence of a predetermined vote the responses of House Republicans and Democrats when Saine brought up a motion to conduct the veto override vote, as captured by House security video (with no audio).
Although Jackson has been allowed to see the security video, House leadership had not made the video public as of Monday. There were no media cameras in the House for the Sept. 11 morning session since there was the expectation of no votes
“You know who runs this building. You know who made that call,” Jackson said. “We will be requesting that video as part of any future litigation.”
