The “mini-budget bill” approach of Republican legislative leaders continues to gain momentum in chipping away at the state budget funding logjam.
The approach is serving as an effective — so far — legislative end-around to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the Republican state 2019-21 budget compromise. The stalemate enters Day 64 today.
Four bills allowing for 5% state employee pay raises have cleared both chambers this week. The bills would free up state funding for the raises, retroactive to July 1.
The bills affect State Highway Patrol (House Bill 126), certain state employees (House Bill 226), correctional officers (House Bill 609) and State Bureau of Investigation and Alcohol Law Enforcement (House Bill 777). The bills passed both chambers without a single no vote.
Republican legislative leaders and Cooper submitted the same pay raise level in their budget proposals.
“This has been a responsible approach to put into law those areas where there is broad agreement,” Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said during a press conference Wednesday. “This represents progress and responsible governing, and we hope it will help build trust.”
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst for Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said “it seems unlikely that Gov. Cooper would veto bills that are winning unanimous support in both the House and Senate.”
“He might allow the bills to become law without his signature. Or he might sign the bills, praise the workers who will see pay raises, and at the same time criticize lawmakers for passing piecemeal budget bills that he has labeled a ‘gimmick’ or ‘trick.’ ”
None of the four bills address public school educator raises. Cooper’s compromise proposal included an average 8.5% raise for public-school teachers, while the GOP budget offers a 3.8% raise.
Berger said that while he is willing to talk with Cooper and Democratic leaders about those raises, he stressed the current funding proposal gap is currently too large for the end-around strategy.
Cooper has criticized the mini-budget strategy, particularly as it addresses public-school educator raises.
“Republican leaders have avoided negotiations by trying to override the governor’s veto and suggesting a series of mini budgets instead of a single spending plan,” according to a statement from Cooper’s office. “Where is the Republican counteroffer?
“Republican stalling means many teachers start a new school year this week without a state pay raise. The Republican proposal is not enough to stay competitive with recent pay raises in neighboring states.
“A significant raise is needed to help attract and retain more high-quality educators.”
Wayne Goodwin, chairman of the N.C. Democratic Party, said the piecemeal budget proposals “are nothing more than political gimmicks from Republicans who refuse to compromise or negotiate.”
“Republican leaders are so used to getting their way that they’re willing to forgo good public policy and cost taxpayers millions of dollars for a budget that doesn’t come close to meeting North Carolina’s needs on public schools or affordable health care.”
Move to delay health care issues
House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, supports tackling the mini-budget bills and/or passing the state budget first, and then take up health care issues in a special session later this year.
Cooper has said it is “a fantasy to think Medicaid expansion would happen in a special session.”
Medicaid transformation legislation House Bill 155 — which would free up $218 million in start-up funds — cleared the Senate by a 25-20 vote. It has gained preliminary House approval by a 59-54 vote.
Analysts say there is a potential for Cooper to veto the bill in his pursuit of some form of Medicaid expansion.
Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said it is likely Cooper will veto one of the mini budget bills.
“It very well might include raises, but I think he is even more likely to veto the Taxpayer Refund Act as a test of strength and solidarity with other members of his party.”
Cooper and Democratic legislative leaders have said the refunds could be better spent on providing higher raises to public school teachers or pay for school construction.
“The problem for the governor is that this piecemeal strategy, if not head off, could be just the end-around that Republicans need to essentially pass their budget without actually trying to override the veto,” Madjd-Sadjadi said.
Other bills advance
Berger unveiled additional bills Wednesday designed to advance GOP budget legislation. They include rape-kit testing, enhancing school safety measures, disaster assistance relief and correctional infrastructure improvements.
Those bills will not be addressed until Sept. 9 at the earliest after the legislature returns from a recess.
Berger said those bills should have broad support and shouldn’t be held any longer than necessary in the budget stalemate.
“It’s still not clear whether the governor has developed an exit strategy from a situation where he continues to focus on Medicaid expansion,” said John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University.
“The prospects are dim to nonexistent of the Senate approving any form of Medicaid expansion, whether in traditional form or an ever-so-slightly modified form of expansion as envisioned by some House members.”
Dinan said of note is that “of various mini budget measures, the teacher-pay-raise measure is the one that has been crafted to permit amendments.”
“Issues surrounding teacher pay levels have always appeared to offer the best prospects for negotiation and compromise between the two parties, and possible movement on the part of Republicans toward Democrats’ position, in a way that the Medicaid expansion issue ... does not permit much room for compromise.
“It might allow several more Democratic House members to win concessions and vote for the measure in such a way as to allow a budget to finally be passed, albeit in piecemeal fashion, and also give Democrats some concessions on an issue that is a top Democratic priority.”
