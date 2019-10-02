The state House approved additional changes to Senate Bill 250 — a controversial bill that would remove from voter rolls anyone who is disqualified from jury duty because they are determined not to be a U.S. citizen.
The sixth version of SB250 received a 56-48 vote Wednesday. It will be returned to the Senate.
The fifth version of the bill was approved on second reading 65-47 on Aug. 21 with five Democrats voting in favor.
However, the bill was pulled from the floor session Aug. 26 and sent back to the Rules and Operations committee.
Because the House made significant changes to SB250, analysts say the Senate could reject the latest bill version in order to set up a concurrence committee, during which House and Senate members would try to reach a compromise on the bill.
Among other House changes: amending the bill’s name from “Records of excusals for jury duty” to “Remove foreign citizens from voting rolls.”
Rep. Marcia Morey, D-Durham, said Wednesday the bill is about “voter suppression through jury service notification.”
The latest edition would require the state elections board to update its website quarterly on the voter registration status of individuals listed as being disqualified from jury duty because they are not a U.S. citizen.
The online posting provision drew complaints from the elections board and immigrant advocates, who said it could lead to intimidation of lawful voters, according to online legislative media outlet The Insider.
Others said the bill has unintended consequences given that some potential jury duty candidates may lie about their citizenship status to get out of serving.
There also were concerns expressed there would not be enough information in the website listing to differentiate between individuals with the same name.
“I worry about what the goal of this list, how your name got on the list, how to get your name off the list and what it means ... beyond a public shaming,” said Rep. Brian Turner, D-Buncombe.
Rep. Robert Reives II, D-Durham, said the bill has a “Scarlet Letter” aspect to it for the reasons mentioned by Turner.
Kelly Tornow, an attorney for the elections board, said the public list requirement could run afoul of federal Department of Homeland Security regulations, because the elections board uses a DHS database to determine voters’ citizenship status, and federal rules require the agency to keep that data confidential.
Rep. George Cleveland, R-Onslow, and a bill co-sponsor, said that “I do not think there’s thousands (of non-citizen voters), but I would be surprised if there wasn’t hundreds.”
The House Rules committee added language to the sixth version that codifies the application to be used for requesting being excused from jury duty, including allowing a potential candidate to specify he or she is disqualified because they lack U.S. citizenship.
The new language also specifies that potential jury candidates be a U.S. citizen, citizen of North Carolina and the county to which they been selected for jury duty.
The latest version removes language that required that the Superior Court clerk in every county retain the names and addresses of individuals requesting being excused from jury duty for a disqualifying reason. Those names would be kept separate from the master jury list for each county.
The Superior Court clerk would be required quarterly to submit to the state Board of Elections the names of those individuals disqualified from jury duty on the basis the person is not a citizen of the United States. The board would have 30 days to review the voter registration of those individuals, including state and federal databases.
The state Board of Elections would distribute to county boards of elections its review to compare with their voting rolls. The names of those individuals determined to have voted while not a U.S. citizen would be submitted to the county district attorney for potential prosecution.
County boards of elections would have 30 days to provide a written notice to individuals suspected of voting while a non-citizen. If the individual does not object, their name would be removed from the voter rolls.
If the individual objects to be removed from the voter rolls, the county board would hold a hearing and the individual would have the ability to show evidence that they have become a naturalized citizen.
The initial version of SB250, with Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, as co-sponsor, focused on requiring Superior Court clerks to keep record of individuals who requested being excused from jury duty and were deemed as disqualified. The record keeping would be for two years.
The initial version passed by a 27-19 vote April 10. Krawiec said other reasons a voter could be disqualified include that he or she no longer is a resident or is convicted of a felony.
The latest version removed language requiring the State Board of Elections to distribute to a county elections board “the names on that report of individuals registered to vote in that county who were excused from jury duty based on disqualification because the person is not a citizen of the United States.”
Also removed was language that read: “upon receipt of these names, each county board of elections shall use this report in conducting systematic efforts to remove the names of ineligible voters from the official lists of eligible voters pursuant to this section.”
At the current vote totals in both chambers, a veto from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper could be sustained.
Republicans need at least seven Democratic House members and at least one Democratic senator to vote for a veto override. That means most House Democrats have to be present for any potential session vote.
Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, said on Aug. 21 that she voted against the bill because there have been too many false matches affecting U.S. citizens in other states with similar legislation.
On Wednesday, Harrison said that SB250 “will disenfranchise too many eligible voters.”
The Associated Press reported in January that Texas secretary of state’s office began calling election directors to warn about problems with its recent report questioning the citizenship of tens of thousands of registered voters.
The state had used a database of drivers’ licenses and personal IDs to suggested that as many as 95,000 non-U.S. citizens may be on the state’s voter rolls and that as many as 58,000 may have cast a ballot at least once since 1996. The secretary of state’s office halted the initiative after it was determined that some individuals were mistakenly misidentified as a non-citizen or produced proof of citizenship.
Tornow told WRAL News there will be some form of verification check before anyone is removed from the voter rolls.
