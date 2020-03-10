The state's health secretary cautioned Tuesday that North Carolina is facing more of a medicinal supply challenge in combating the coronavirus.
Dr. Mandy Cohen told a joint legislative oversight committee on Health and Human Services that as of Saturday, the state public health laboratory had enough supplies from federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to test 190 individuals.
"We were talking past each other (with CDC), but now they understand that we have the capacity, but not the supplies," Cohen said.
Cohen said Food and Drug Administration's "aggressive approach to new mechanism and testing could come as soon as today."
Cohen said North Carolina remains in the individual containment stage of addressing coronavirus with seven known positive tests: six in Wake County and one in Chatham County.
It appears that in all but one of the cases, the individuals were exposed to coronavirus at out-of-state events or facilities.
The next step would be mitigation, as has been implemented in New Jersey, New York and Washington state, which could lead to social distancing, such as closing schools, halting large public social events, and other quarantine methods.
DHHS has established a coronavirus-specific website for the public at www.ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus.
"We don't want to be too reactive that we overreact, but not react too late to be able to blunt the intensity of exposure," Cohen said.
"It might not prevent the spread of disease, but delaying the spread can provide valuable time to prepare" as the state tries to acquire additional testing kits and equipment.
The state Department of Health and Human Services' main focus is advising the elderly and those with chronic health issues, such as heart and lung disease and diabetes, to remain at home for now and weigh the need of going into public settings.
Cohen said none of the individuals who have tested positive have required hospitalization as of Tuesday morning, even though some of them are elderly.
"As testing is expanded, the number of confirmed positives will increase," Cohen warned.
Cohen said North Carolina is certainly not alone in lacking testing supplies.
The CDC has given DHHS officials approval to reach out directly to supply manufacturers, such as LabCorp of Burlington, as well as sign medicinal development agreements with Duke University and UNC Chapel Hill healthcare operations.
LabCorp began testing for coronavirus in its laboratories Thursday, though it does not collect specimens on suspected COVID-19 cases.
Instead, specimens are collected at healthcare facilities and sent to LabCorp. LabCorp says test results will be made available as quickly as three days.
Cohen said she is in constant contact with Gov. Roy Cooper about evolving the state's strategy as necessary, even daily.
Among the proactive steps DHHS has taken includes: allowing Medicaid providers to bill for defined telephonic services; allow for additional 90-day orders of generic and brand prescription drugs with no refill limits; reinforce that co-pays are not required at time of office visit; encourage providers to conduct more home visits for vulnerable populations and group-home settings; and allow reimbursement for masks for ill patients requiring frequent transportation into public healthcare settings, such as dialysis centers.
Cohen said she is concerned that some of the N.C. individuals who have tested positive are being harassed "for bringing it here."
"Blame, stigma and harassment should not be tolerated. We need to lead with compassion and reason."
Cohen said DHHS is working with its legal staff and healthcare systems on establishing flexibility for hospitals to be able to ramp up bed capacity as needed.
DHHS is working with the legislature to determine funding needs for responding to the virus. North Carolina's share of a pending federal supplement is expected to be $13 million.
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and committee co-chair, said he has received more emails from constituents about coronavirus over the past two weeks that he has received of any single issue since arriving at the legislature.
"We need to communicate, communicate, communicate and be as transparent and keep (everyone) up to date," Lambeth said.
