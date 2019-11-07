N.C. Republican senators increased Thursday their pay-raise proposal for public-school teachers in a bid to put more pressure on Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to approve a mini-budget bill.
Cooper has until Monday to decide whether to sign Senate Bill 354, make it his 11th veto of the 2019 session, or let it become law without his signature, which he has done with two bills.
SB354 would raise public school employees’ pay by an average 3.9%, retroactive to July 1. The Senate passed SB354 by a 28-20 vote and the House by a 62-46 vote, both Oct. 30 along party lines.
On Thursday, a statement from the office of Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, contained a proposal that would up the teacher raise to 4.9% for all teachers, as well as a $1,000 bonus.
The chairs also cited a willingness to discuss the Republicans' criticized proposal to move the headquarters of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services from Raleigh to Oxford.
Cooper has said the GOP budget does not contain a large enough pay increase for public school teachers — he has proposed an 8.6% raise.
The issue is one of the two primary reasons why Cooper vetoed GOP state budget compromise House Bill 966 on June 28, along with the bill not having Medicaid expansion legislation. The budget stalemate reaches Day 133 today.
The chairs of the Senate Appropriations committee said the proposal was made earlier this week to Democratic Senate leaders Dan Blue and Darren Jackson, both of Wake County. Berger's office has not responded to a request to disclose the proposal.
A sweetener was added to SB250 before it was ratified: a 4.4% pay supplement increase. The catch: The supplement hike only goes into effect if Senate Republicans gain the necessary Democratic vote to override Cooper’s budget veto.
"We gave the Senate Democrats one more chance to show they support teachers," said Sens. Harry Brown of Onslow County, Kathy Harrington of Gaston County and Brent Jackson of Sampson County, expressing similar comments made when SB250 was ratified Oct. 30.
"Instead, they're backing Gov. Cooper's Medicaid ultimatum.
"It's clear that Democrats are intent on blocking any and all teacher raises so they can turn around and blame Republicans," the senators said.
Dory MacMillan, press secretary for Cooper, said "the only ultimatum has come from dishonest Republican legislative leaders who insist on a budget veto override, which gives them sweeping corporate tax cuts and $380 million in pork projects instead of adequate teacher pay raises."
"Republican leaders know full well that the governor has offered time and again to negotiate these educator pay raises separate and apart from Medicaid expansion or any other budget issue."
The N.C. Association of Educators responded to the pay supplemental offer Oct. 30 by calling it “wildly insulting to educators of every level.”
“We stood with the governor on his veto of the budget because it failed North Carolina educators on every level, and we stand with the governor now in mutual disgust over this bill,” said Mark Jewell, the association’s president.
Jewell said that “even with these proposed increases, education support professionals would still be getting less than other state employees have already received, and our retirees are ignored entirely.”
House Republican leaders waited 76 days to conduct their veto override vote of the state budget compromise in controversial manner Sept. 11. Most Democratic members were not on the floor because they said they had been told by Republican House leadership that no votes would be taken during the first session that day.
The Senate has not taken a veto override vote even though it was on their agenda for four days before the session was temporary adjourned Oct. 31.
Although the General Assembly is scheduled to reconvene Nov. 13 to take up expected redistricting legislation, veto override votes currently can’t occur until Jan. 14 at the earliest.
Cooper has signed all but one of the mini-budget bills, the lone veto being for House Bill 555, which contained $218 million in start-up funding from the proposed state budget for the Medicaid managed-care transformation initiative now set for a Feb. 1 statewide start.
At full attendance, Republicans would need the support of at least seven House Democrats and at least one Senate Democrat to override a Cooper veto.
Berger released a statement Oct. 31 saying that through the mini-budget process, the legislature “passed funding that totals 98.5% of the original $24 billion (budget) it passed in June.”
