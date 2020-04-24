The state’s Senate leader pledged Friday not to hold — for the entire 2020 legislative session — an override vote on Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the 2019-20 Republican state budget.
The legislature will convene Tuesday, foremost to consider several state House COVID-19 relief bills.
“When we come back into session next week, our focus will be on providing relief for North Carolina citizens suffering because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sen. Phil Berger said.
Tuesday also represents Day 305 since Cooper vetoed House Bill 966 on June 28.
Cooper vetoed the bill primarily because it did not include expanding Medicaid to between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians, and failed to provide public school teacher raises at the level Cooper wants.
Although Republicans hold a 29-21 advantage in the Senate, they need at least one Senate Democrat for the 30 votes necessary to override Cooper’s budget veto.
“Our state’s financial outlook is in a vastly different place than it was before this pandemic hit,” Berger said. “We’re staring down a multi-billion dollar revenue shortfall, which negatively impacts our ability to fund the vetoed budget.
“In order to ensure that we can continue to operate basic government services into the next fiscal year, it’s more prudent to keep operating on the certified budget.”
Berger said Senate budget writers sent a letter to Cooper “asking him to instruct all executive branch agencies to voluntarily find a 1% savings in their budgets.”
“That 1% would provide $250 million in cushion for the state to spend in the next fiscal year.”
Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, said Berger’s pledge signals he does not want to upend “the level of bipartisanship that has gone into the COVID-19 relief efforts.”
“I trust that Senator Berger’s statement means that a veto override of what is now an out-of-balance budget is permanently off the table.
“We all want what is best for North Carolina and are focused on our state’s recovery,” Harrison said. “The distraction of a potential veto override would be disruptive.”
Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, said he “appreciates Senator Berger’s assurances that a vote to override the governor’s veto of the budget will not be on the agenda.”
“Circumstances have changed drastically for North Carolina, and our focus needs to be on COVID-19 recovery and response efforts.”
A look back
Senate Republicans failed to override Cooper’s vetoes on two other controversial bills on Jan. 14.
As a result, Senate GOP leadership withdrew a planned override vote on the state budget veto that same day.
Berger said Jan. 14 the state would continue to operate via the mini-budgets passed in late 2019, with the other elements of the 2018-19 budget remaining in place. Berger said the legislature “passed funding that totals 98.5% of the original $24 billion (budget) it passed in June.”
Berger’s no-veto override commitment was viewed as a step to avoid budget negotiations with Democrats by Wayne Goodwin, N.C. Democratic Party chairman who is running to regain his seat as state Insurance commissioner.
“Especially in this moment of crisis for our state, it’s time for them to come to the negotiating table in good faith and work with Gov. Cooper to develop a budget that supports all North Carolinians,” Goodwin said.
History
It’s understandable if the sincerity of Berger’s commitment is questioned given controversial tactics used by state House Republicans on Sept. 11, 2019, in their successful override on the state budget veto.
House Republican leaders waited 76 days to conduct their veto override votes. Each day’s delay during the 2019 session required most House Democrats to be ready to vote on a moment’s notice.
Most Democratic members were not on the floor the morning of Sept. 11 because they said they had been told by Republican House leadership that no votes would be taken during the first session that day.
It’s also likely that memories of December 2016 come to mind when the then-GOP super-majority in both chambers opted to take or reclaim — depending on the point of view — several executive powers before Cooper became governor.
Those votes came in an unannounced fourth special session convened shortly after the adjournment of a third special session that dealt with approving disaster relief for flood- and fire-ravaged counties in eastern and western North Carolina.
“There has been a lot of distrust, especially since those two instances,” Harrison said.
“I don’t know that any of us would have trusted such a statement had it been made a few months ago, but these are different times.
“At least on the House side, there is a strong level of bipartisanship. Given the hit to revenues we are going to experience, so it would not do any good to pass (the 2019-20) budget.”
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said it was a prudent decision by Berger to remove the potential of an override vote on the budget veto.
“Without the prospect of an override vote looming in the background, the chances for cooperation among Republican and Democratic legislators will increase dramatically,” Kokai said.
“After COVID-19, North Carolina can’t afford that budget. Budget writers are going to have to take a step back, crunch the numbers, and look at what’s possible in a world of diminished revenue because of the economic shutdown.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.