N.C. Senate Republican leadership said Tuesday it does not expect to convince any Senate Democrats to support overriding the budget veto of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
As a result, Senate majority leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said the state will continue to operate via the mini-budgets passed in late 2019, with the other elements of the 2018-19 budget remaining in place.
The Senate, however, placed three vetoes on Tuesday's agenda: the budget, public school teacher pay and regulatory environmental changes. Lt. Gov. Dan Forest said the Senate intends to address the vetoes in the following order: public school teacher pay, regulatory and the budget.
Senate Republicans hold a 29-21 advantage, meaning that at full attendance they need the support of at least one Senate Democrat to override a Cooper veto, which Republicans have not done so far in the 2019 session.
The Senate voted 28-21 in favor of the veto, but did not gain the three-fifths majority necessary for the override.
All 21 Senate Democrats voted to sustain the veto, while all 28 Senate Republicans voted for the override. Sen. Tom McInnis, R-Anson, had an excused absence.
The same vote total occurred for House Bill 553, the Regulatory Reform Act, which meant that veto also was not overridden.
Cooper vetoed the Republican-sponsored House Bill 966 on June 28, primarily because it did not include expanding Medicaid to between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians.
He also vetoed the budget because it featured — at 3.9% —a much lower raise for 2019-20 and 2020-21 for public school educators than Cooper prefers at 8.5% to 9.1%.
Republican-sponsored Senate Bill 354, which both chambers of the General Assembly approved Oct. 31 and Cooper vetoed Nov. 8, contains a 3.9% pay raise and a 4.4% raise in supplement pay, the latter only effective if the GOP-controlled Senate is successful in overriding HB966.
The pay raises in SB354 would be 2% in 2019-20 and 1.9% in 2020-21. The 2019-20 raise would be made retroactive to July 1.
"The record is clear. Senate Democrats and Gov. Cooper have never supported a Republican-proposed teacher pay raise, and they probably never will," Berger said in a statement following the failure to override the veto on SB354.
Meanwhile, N.C. Democratic Party chairman Wayne Goodwin said in response to the failed veto override of SB354 that "Democrats remain committed to serving their constituencies and working on pocketbook issues, like increasing access to affordable health care and raising the pay of our hard working teachers."
“Republicans are instead back in Raleigh to play partisan games and clean up the messes that they made and failed to fix last year, positions that voters will remember in November.”
Next session April 28?
Berger said his goal, if House Republican leadership agrees, is to conduct the next legislative session beginning April 28 that would allow for override votes on the budget. That adjournment vote was passed 34-15.
The Senate then went into recess until 2 p.m.
Berger released a statement Oct. 31 saying that through the mini-budget process, the legislature has “passed funding that totals 98.5% of the original $24 billion (budget) it passed in June.”
On Tuesday, Berger said he is prepared to negotiate a second-year budget without Medicaid expansion.
"But as long as it is there, there's no reason to go through the process of adopting a second-year budget that will just be vetoed," Berger said. "It's a significant missed opportunity for the state."
On Monday, Cooper told an audience at East Carolina University that "saying yes to (Medicaid) expansion should be one of the easiest decisions a policymaker can make, and it’s time to stand up for our rural communities.”
The Senate received HB966 on Sept. 11 after that chamber override Cooper's budget veto in controversial manner.
The Senate did not place the budget veto override vote onto its floor agenda until Oct. 28, where it remained until being withdrawn Oct. 31.
Cooper spokesman Ford Porter said Tuesday that "public officials are elected to do the hard work of governing and find compromises, but Republican leaders are refusing to negotiate a teacher pay raise and saying that they are not going to pass any budget at all this year."
"This shows the outrageous lengths legislative leaders will go to avoid negotiating with the governor, and it’s time for them to end their partisan obstruction.”
Wedge issue
Tuesday’s session is Day 201 since the budget veto, as well as Day 125 since the state House overrode Cooper's budget veto.
Berger used Tuesday's 20-minute press conference to place blame on Cooper and Senate Democrats for the lack of public school teacher raises, as well as attempt to elevate it to as important a political wedge issue for 2020 as Medicaid expansion.
Berger claimed again Senate Democrats are more loyal to Cooper than their constituents, especially public-school teachers wanting pay raises and increased funding for school construction.
Berger views Cooper's proposal for expanding Medicaid as an ultimatum."
However, Berger fended off comment when asked by reporters why is it different when President Donald Trump insists on loyalty from Republican members of Congress. Berger said he doesn't agree with all of Trump's comments and actions.
Berger said Cooper has convinced Senate Democrats that by declining to override the veto that they and Cooper ultimately will get concessions from Senate Republicans. Berger said "they will get neither."
"Judge people on their actions, not on what they say or intend," Berger said.
Sen. Dan Blue, D-Wake, and Senate minority leader, said Tuesday that Senate Democrats offered Senate Republicans in October a teacher pay raise compromise of 6.5% that has not been acted upon.
"No one's livelihood should be used as leverage for politics," Blue said.
The N.C. Association of Educators responded to the Senate Republicans' pay-supplemental offer on Oct. 30 by calling it “wildly insulting to educators of every level.”
Mark Jewell, the association’s president, said Tuesday that teachers are "tired of being political pawns. He tied Republicans' interest in overriding the budget veto more to allow for a corporate franchise tax rate cut rather than increasing teacher pay.
Jewell said that “even with these proposed (GOP pay) increases, education support professionals would still be getting less than other state employees have already received, and our retirees are ignored entirely.”
Berger stressed his opinion that a mini-budget addressing teacher pay can't be done because it represents a $5 billion expenditures that has ripple effects throughout the budget.
He called Cooper's proposal to negotiate teacher pay separately as "cynical political posturing."
Porter said that Cooper has offered "repeated budget compromise proposals that would do more to raise teacher pay and fund new school construction.”
"While the Republicans passed mini budgets, the governor offered to negotiate teacher pay separately from other issues. Each time Republican leaders refused."
