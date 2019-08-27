The Senate approved Tuesday a bill that would free up $218 million in start-up funding for the state’s Medicaid transformation initiative.
House Bill 555 has been the subject of a “gut-and-amend” strategy, with telemedicine legislation being swapped with much of the Medicaid transformation language in the Republican state budget compromise.
According to the office of Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, the initial state funding would go toward patient enrollment-broker contracts, provider credentialing, data analytics and other program-design components.
The Senate approved HB555 on second reading Monday by a 22-21 vote and on third reading Tuesday by a 25-19 vote.
The bill returns to the House, where analysts say the changes are likely to be approved along party lines.
With all 21 Democrats voting against the bill, it could be subject to a sustained veto if Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper choosing to take that action.
“Gov. Cooper’s administration has been actively involved in efforts to proceed with Medicaid transformation, so he should support funding for that process," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
"But given the fact that the bill led to a partisan split as it moved through the legislature, it would come as no surprise to see Cooper use his veto stamp once again. He might tie the veto to yet another plea for lawmakers to enact Medicaid expansion."
Sen. Harry Brown, R-Onslow, and Senate majority leader, said Tuesday he believes Cooper could veto HB555.
He said that if that occurs, the start-up process for Medicaid transformation would be "on life support ... that his own (health secretary) supports and that was included in his own budget proposal."
"This governor is recklessly out of control, and he's driving the state into an abyss over his Medicaid-or-nothing obsession."
Republicans said HB555 is a necessary step toward achieving a multiyear transformation goal, and funding needs to be released to honor contracts already committed to by state health regulators.
“I am glad that we were able to rescue this funding from the on-going budget stalemate and guarantee that the transition to managed care can move forward as scheduled without delay," said Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth.
Meanwhile, Democrats argued the transformation infrastructure is not ready and legislators needs to take more time to “get the process right,” said Sen. Mike Woodard of Durham County.
Democratic senators brought up the 2013 debut of the controversial NC FAST system. It was a $484 million expenditure for development, implementation and continuing support for the state’s claims-processing system for food stamps.
It was at the time the biggest information technology project in state government history.
Multiple state audits determined that DHHS, under former health Secretary Dr. Aldona Wos, rushed implementation of NC FAST and NCTracks in July 2013 even though it had been warned in a May 2013 audit that it had “failed to fully test the system, and the production testing process had flaws.”
It took until 2017 before most of the kinks in the NC FAST network were worked out.
Sen. Gladys Robinson, D-Guilford, said her desire to put the brakes on HB555 comes from discussions with constituents and medical providers in her county, as well as other counties.
Robinson said they told her the transformation process is not ready when it comes to matching recipients with providers.
Rollout continues
One of the most ambitious initiatives in the state Medicaid program’s history is underway with the enrollment period for prepaid health plans (PHPs) in the Triad and Triangle through Sept. 13.
If recipients do not choose a plan by Sept. 30, one would be chosen for them. In most instances, recipients will be able to be seen by the same providers they have now.
Medicaid serves 2.1 million North Carolinians. Of that total, 1.6 million will be enrolled in managed care under a federal waiver approved in October 2018.
Managed care is a system under which people agree to see only certain doctors or go to certain hospitals, as in an HMO or PPO health-insurance plan.
PHP insurer contracts are at the heart of a Medicaid transformation that will represent a $6 billion expense annually for three years, followed by two one-year options, so the total contract could be worth $30 billion.
Currently, health providers are paid under a fee-for-service system.
The plans, by contrast, will pay providers a set amount per month for each patient’s costs. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will reimburse the plans.
HB555 includes quarterly tax assessments placed on hospitals and prepaid health plans. The bill would serve as an interim funding mechanism for Medicaid transformation. It would be repealed if the approved state budget includes the same funding legislation.
DHHS has said “our current mandate is to move forward with implementing managed care, and we are on track for a go-live date of Nov. 1.”
Krawiec said Monday that in recent talks with Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, that DHHS has not asked for a delay. Krawiec expressed confidence that DHHS will be prepared for the two launches.
Cooper vetoed the Republican budget compromise in large part because it did not contain a form of Medicaid expansion for a potential 450,000 to 650,000 North Carolinians. He included Medicaid transformation funding in his budget proposal.
All PHP plans are required to have the same Medicaid services, such as office visits, blood tests and X-rays.
Health plans also have added services, such as gym memberships and programs on health during pregnancy. Health plans work with different doctors and health- care professionals. Each plan has its own network of qualified doctors and health-care professionals.
