Democratic state Sen. Erica Smith is accusing three Democratic senate colleagues — including Sen. Paul Lowe of Winston-Salem — of abusive behavior and sexual harassment at the General Assembly.
Smith posted a formal statement on her "Senator Erica Smith for NC" Facebook page Thursday. The statement was released after a Legislative Ethics committee dismissed some of the claims Smith made in a complaint filed in late April
Lowe provided the Winston-Salem Journal with a copy of the May 21 Ethics committee’s statement dismissing Smith’s complaint against him. The statement was co-signed by co-chairmen Sen. Norman Sanderson, R-Craven, and Rep. Stephen Ross, R-Alamance.
Smith’s complaint claimed Lowe violated ethical principals and guidelines for creating and maintaining a respectful workplace at the General Assembly, and committed a simple assault during a dispute at the legislative complex.
In her statement, Smith said she had “endured being repeatedly yelled at, cursed out, bullied and badgered by both Republican and Democratic members of the NCGA since 2015.”
Smith is in her third term as a senator representing Beaufort, Bertie, Martin, Northampton, Vance and Warren counties.
Smith told WRAL that Lowe has been intimidating and harassing her since 2015, and that other Democratic senators urged her to brush it off.
Lowe said in a statement released Friday that he and Smith “routinely engaged in vigorous debate in the representation of our districts and the citizens of North Carolina. ... I wholeheartedly apologize if she felt disrespected or unsafe during those debates.”
“I have always had and continue to have the utmost respect for Senator Erica Smith and all of the members of the General Assembly.”
Smith said in her complaint, obtained by the Raleigh newspaper, that she wanted Lowe and Toby Fitch, D-Wilson, expelled from the Senate and that Sens. Jerry Tillman, R-Randolph, and Mike Woodall, D-Durham, be censured. Smith accused Tillman of bullying.
Fitch, Lowe and Worrell sit on the 12-member Ethics committee. All three recused themselves from considering her complaint.
Lowe was the only lawmaker Smith identified in her statement as being abusive to her. She claimed she was “violently confronted” by Lowe and “was found to be the victim of simple assault by the NCGA Police.”
The Ethics committee met May 20 in closed session. Its statement listed the committee’s obligations to address Smith’s complaint.
“The complaint, as filed against you, is dismissed,” according to the statement. “Because the allegation is being disposed of in this matter, with your consent, no further investigation or hearing will be held and this action will conclude the committee’s consideration of this complaint with respect to you.
“The remainder of the complaint, dealing with the alleged simple assault, has been dismissed.”
Accusations
Smith’s statement focused primarily on her disappointment in how her accusations have been handled by Democratic and Republican legislative leaders and the Legislative Ethics committee.
However, in the comments section of her Facebook page, Smith was more graphic and explicit in how she described the sexual harassment she said she faced from “fellow members” of the NCGA.
“Get off your knees and stop begging Republicans (in response to you writing a letter of request for discretionary funding for Hurricane Matthew recovery) ... I only want to see a woman doing one thing on her knees ... ‘F- — you and F- — Cooper, too’ … and “Whose d--ks are y’all going to suck to get that office.”
Smith told WRAL that Lowe made the “’F- — you” comments during a legislative meeting in May 2019, and that Fitch made the "woman on her knees" comment. She said Woodall made the office comment.
Fitch and Woodall told WRAL they denied making those remarks.
Smith said in her statement she would provide more details during an online public forum Wednesday.
Report
Smith is ineligible to run for re-election for her state Senate seat because of her unsuccessful bid for the 2020 Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate.
Both Lowe and Smith are ministers. Lowe is pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church in Winston-Salem.
Smith said in her statement the abuse prompted her to complain first to Democratic and Republican legislative leaders, and then file the compliant with the Ethics committee.
The News & Observer and ProPublica, in a joint report Thursday, said they obtained documents associated with Smith’s complaint to the committee that included a report summary of the Sept. 11 incident written by a NCGA police officer, along with witness statements.
Sen. Sam Searcy, D-Wake, described in his witness statement a “verbal dispute” between Lowe and Smith.
“Senator Lowe initiated the argument by making a statement directed towards Senator Smith. Senator Smith did not like the comment made and responded to Senator Lowe. A hostile, verbal back (and) forth between the two senators ensued,” Searcy’s statement said.
Lowe approached Smith, according to the police report summary. Searcy intervened.
Searcy’s statement said that he “felt the need to step in between both Senator Lowe and Senator Smith, fearing the possibility of a physical assault. I have witnessed Senator Lowe use profane and hostile language to Senator Smith and others before.”
In his report summary, investigating officer Lt. Francisco Flores Jr. said that “although no physical contact took place, it is my understanding that Senator Smith feared for her safety, thus changing her course of action due to the behavior of Senator Lowe.”
The result, the officer said: “a simple assault did occur.”
The Raleigh newspaper said Smith chose not to file criminal charges against Lowe at that time, and he has not faced any criminal charge.
The police report summary reported other senators interviewed for the investigation were aware of a “hostile relationship” between Smith and Lowe.
Response
Lowe said in Friday’s statement that “I respect all human beings and have never, in the course of those vigorous debates, threatened Senator Smith in any way.”
“I believe that all people should be treated with respect and dignity, and any form of harassment cannot be tolerated.”
Lowe said that “as to the allegations aimed at the other six senators of sexual or dismissive comments in Senator Smith’s complaint, I was not present for the interactions and have no firsthand knowledge.”
“I support Senator Smith and her right to have any and all grievances heard.”
Lowe told the Raleigh newspaper before the Ethics committee ruling that he didn’t have anything to say about the ethics complaint or police report included in it.
“There’s nothing I can say at this time,” Lowe said. “I read the document and my lawyer’s looking over it.”
Confrontation
Although Smith did not describe where the confrontation between she and Lowe occurred, it appears to have been during a Democratic caucus meeting on Sept. 11.
The meeting took place shortly after House Republican leaders overrode the state budget and Medicaid transformation vetoes of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. Most Democratic members were not on the floor the morning of Sept. 11 because they said they had been told by Republican House leadership that no votes would be taken during the first session that day.
That Democratic Senate caucus meeting had been, until now, more noteworthy for a confrontation Lowe had with an N.C. Policy Watch reporter as Lowe left the meeting.
Joe Killian, a reporter for the media outlet, said he was covering the aftermath of the House vetoes when he heard screaming from behind a closed door, followed by a shout for police assistance.
Killian said he saw Lowe leaving the room with Sens. Floyd McKissick Jr., D-Durham, and Jay Chaudhuri, D-Wake.
N.C. Policy Watch reported that Lowe approached Killian when the reporter began filming with his phone.
Killian posted video footage of the incident to YouTube. In it, Lowe can be heard asking, “What are you doing with your camera?”
“I’m a journalist,” Killian said before Lowe grabbed at his hand to snatch his phone. After a brief struggle, Killian said, Lowe threw the phone across the room and walked away.
After a meeting with Policy Watch staff and Senate Minority leader Dan Blue, D-Wake, Lowe issued an apology in a public statement to Killian. Killian did not seek criminal charges.
“It was an unfortunate circumstance,” Lowe told the Winston-Salem Journal on Sept. 11. “I apologize for anything I have done.”
“Based on the accounts reported to me, I see Senator Lowe’s actions as wholly unacceptable,” Blue told N.C. Policy Watch. “I will do everything in my capacity as the leader of the Senate Democratic Caucus to see that it is never repeated.”
A broken process?
Smith said she complained about Lowe to others prior to the Sept. 11 incident, and said she’s been frustrated with the ethics committee process that takes her complaint through her fellow lawmakers.
Smith said in her formal statement that the Ethics committee process is a “broken process” and that she “was retaliated against at every step in my efforts to seek address and resolution of harassment concerns.”
Complaints to the committee are not public records, nor are the meeting minutes. The committee produces an annual report that shows only the number of complaints, meetings and action taken.
The LEC can dismiss complaints — which is what happened last week — or investigate them and take action that includes public and private admonishment.
Fitch told the Raleigh newspaper he recused himself to avoid appearance of impropriety. “At this time I have nothing else to say about it,” Fitch said.
Before the committee’s findings were determined, Woodard told the Raleigh newspaper: “I deny the allegation that was made against me.
“Regardless of what I think about the complaint, it deserves to have a full and fair hearing from an unbiased panel.”
Although Smith said Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, didn’t intervene, Berger spokeswoman Lauren Horsch said Friday that Berger and his staff met with Smith for hours about her allegations.
“Following those sensitive discussions, Sen. Berger’s office provided her with a four-page memo outlining her legal options and also offered to work with her on multiple next steps,” Horsch said. “The focus of this story remains to be allegations of conflict within the Senate Democratic caucus.”
Smith said that the committee “ultimately only sent letters of caution to the perpetrators, despite having multiple witness statements and a police report confirming the alleged conduct.”
“When no one is held accountable, their behavior is emboldened and harm is perpetuated.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.