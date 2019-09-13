Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders has scheduled tours in Greensboro and Chapel Hill next week, the News & Observer is reporting.
Sanders’ campaign said Friday that Sanders, an independent from Vermont, will visit the International Civil Rights Center and Museum in Greensboro Sept. 20 for an event that is closed to the public.
He'll be at UNC-Chapel Hill Thursday for an event open to the public. He'll speak at 5:30 p.m. at the Bell Tower Amphitheater on UNC’s campus. Doors open at 4 p.m.
