Senate Republican leaders pledged Wednesday to give public school employees a pay supplement increase on top of a proposed 3.9% pay raise.
The catch: The 4.4% supplement hike only goes into effect if Senate Republicans gain the necessary Democratic vote to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the state budget compromise.
Cooper vetoed House Bill 966 on June 28. The stalemate enters Day 125 today.
Republicans hold a 29-21 majority in the Senate, which means they need at least one Democratic vote at full attendance.
Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, announced their proposal as a potential veto override bill was on the Senate floor agenda for a third consecutive session.
“If Governor Cooper signs this bill and the step increase that the Senate passed last week, then every teacher will receive a pay raise,” the GOP legislative leaders said.
“If Governor Cooper vetoes the bills, then he alone will have prevented teachers from getting a raise.”
The N.C. Association of Educators responded to the offer by calling it “wildly insulting to educators of every level.”
“We stood with the governor on his veto of the budget because it failed North Carolina educators on every level, and we stand with the governor now in mutual disgust over this bill,” said Mark Jewell, the association’s president.
“By trying to somehow entice Democratic lawmakers to override the governor’s veto with minuscule pay increases is not only disgusting, it shows how desperate Republican leaders really are to get their tax cuts pushed through.”
Cooper said the GOP budget does not contain a large enough pay increase for public school teachers — he has proposed an 8.6% raise.
Rather than test the attractiveness of the proposal to Senate Democrats during Wednesday’s session, Senate GOP leadership moved to today potential veto override votes on the state budget and House Bill 555, the Medicaid managed care mini-budget funding bill.
Berger said Friday his goal is to adjourn, at least temporarily, after today’s session, which is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Berger said he expects adjournment legislation to be submitted during that session. Sen. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, cautioned it would be a voting session.
The Senate Appropriations committee will address House Bill 200, a bill currently focused on education changes, at 8 a.m. today.
It is not clear whether the bill will be used as the legislation for the pay-raise and supplement mini-budget strategy.
The decision to delay a budget veto override vote to today drew the ire of Sen. Jeff Jackson, D-Durham, given Berger’s warning that he planned a veto override vote by today.
Berger said Friday that “there should be no question that should the budget override vote come up, that every member of the Senate has been told publicly that they have a choice to make: To be here and vote, or not.”
House Republican leaders waited 76 days to conduct their veto override vote in controversial manner Sept. 11. Most Democratic members were not on the floor because they said they had been told by Republican House leadership that no votes would be taken during the first session that day.
Jackson urged loudly and repeatedly near the end of Wednesday’s session “to call the vote.”
“All 50 members are here. The (veto override) vote has been on the calendar three days. The delays are not because people are absent, but because they are present.
“Don’t you see this is an integrity issue?”
Rep. Jerry Tillman, R-Randolph, responded to Jackson by “saying we’ll call it at the right time. I hope you’ll miss it.”
The 3.9% pay increase would be made retroactive to July 1 and go into effect once Cooper signs the mini-budget bill.
For non-instructional support staff, the raise would be 2% and the supplement at 4%, plus a 0.5% bonus.
There would be a 4% supplement for UNC System and community college employees.
Berger said $277 million in tax revenue is available because of stronger-than-anticipated tax revenues and less overall spending during the budget impasse.
House Democratic Leader Darren Jackson of Wake County said in a statement that “when N.C. Republicans negotiate with other N.C. Republicans, what you get is a teacher and public school employee pay raise proposal that gives educators less than all other state employees.”
“That is not fair. Our teachers, school employees and students deserve better.”
Berger and Moore said that since Senate Democrats “have not offered an answer” on what they need to support a veto override, “leaving Republicans to negotiate only with themselves. This bill is the result of that negotiation.
“We will soon learn whether Senate Democrats are more committed to the governor’s Medicaid ultimatum or to what they claim is a top priority: teachers.”
Cooper’s veto came in part because the Republican budget compromise does not contain legislation to support expanding Medicaid to between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians.
“This is a very dangerous game that is being played by both sides, especially if education is not passed separately in a mini-budget format,” said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.
“Education spending would normally increase with the growing population and inflation, but instead we are left with the previous budget, and that could mean overcrowded classrooms and disgruntled teachers.”
Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, said Tuesday he believes the 21 Democrats will vote to support Cooper’s veto, in part because of how House Republican leadership handled that veto vote.
Cooper has signed all but one of the mini-budget bills, the lone veto being for House Bill 555, which contained $218 million in start-up funding from the proposed state budget for the Medicaid managed-care transformation initiative now set for a Feb. 1 statewide start.
Jewell said that “even with these proposed increases, education support professionals would still be getting less than other state employees have already received, and our retirees are ignored entirely.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.