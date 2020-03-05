The race for state treasurer has come down to a Republican incumbent and seasoned politician versus a Democrat with federal experience seeking his first statewide office.
Ronnie Chatterji of Durham won by 1.8 percentage points, according to complete but unofficial results released Tuesday by the State Board of Elections.
Chatterji received 35.79%, or 408,346 votes.
Charlotte City Councilwoman Dimple Ajmera was second at 33.97%, or 387,616, and Matt Leatherman of Raleigh third at 30.24%, or 345,044.
Treasurer Dale Folwell of Winston-Salem did not face a Republican primary challenger.
Chatterji said his main selling point for becoming treasurer is his experience as a business professor at Duke University and as a senior economist with the Obama administration’s Council of Economic Advisers.
He serves on Gov. Roy Cooper’s Entrepreneurial Council and the NC First Commission for N.C. Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon.
Chatterji plans to conduct “a substantive general election campaign for this important office and offering concrete solutions to the most pressing challenges facing North Carolina.”
“If elected in November, I will modernize and improve the N.C. Retirement Systems, returning it to world-class standards of fiscal responsibility and risk management.
“I will carefully review the portfolio and hire the right talent to ensure that we are investing our funds efficiently and with prudence.”
Folwell said Wednesday he plans to run a similar campaign to 2016 that he felt raised the statewide profile of the treasurer’s office.
“I will continue to push for transparent pricing in medical expenses and ensuring that State Health Plan participants receive the best care possible at a lower cost,” Folwell said.
The three Democrat primary candidates put their focus on Folwell rather than each other, viewing him as vulnerable, in part because of his controversial Clear Pricing Plan contract initiative for the SHP in 2018-19 that could have affected the plan’s 727,000 participants.
The contract was Folwell’s attempt to move the SHP to a government pricing model tied to Medicare rates that would result in lower reimbursement rates to providers and cost savings to the plan.
None of the major health-care systems in North Carolina signed up for the Clear Pricing Plan by the time Folwell backed down from the initiative in August.
The three Democrats all viewed Folwell as insufficiently supportive of North Carolina expanding Medicaid coverage to provide health care to 450,000 to 650,000 more residents.
Chatterji said there is “nothing more local than health care, jobs and education, and the state treasurer can do a better job using the influence of the office to better the life of North Carolinians in those areas.”
Chatterji said that “managing $100 billion is like having 100 billion votes on the future of the economy and who it works for,” Chatterji said.
Falwell responded to Chatterji and the other Democratic challengers by saying “their mindset is more about attacking people, not problems. All citizens want is their problems fixed.”
“(Democrats) will continue to talk about issues that don’t have anything to do with the treasurer’s office.”
Folwell expects the healthcare advocacy groups that opposed the Clear Pricing Plan to make their presence known during the general election.
“I’ve already received the endorsement of the State Employees Association of N.C. and plan to build on the endorsements received in the 2016 campaign,” Folwell said.
