Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 336-727-7211.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston celebrates with her husband, Dean, and other supporters while watching the returns for the quarter-cent sales tax increase to boost teacher supplements in the WS/FCS on Tuesday at the Forsyth County Governmental Center in Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston (from left), Lida Calvert-Hayes, Karel Chandler, Dean Hairston, Elisabeth Motsinger, Don Martin, David Hayes and Darrell Walker watch the returns for the quarter-cent sales tax increase to boost teacher supplements in the WS/FCS on Tuesday at the Forsyth County Governmental Center in Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston celebrates with her husband, Dean, and other supporters while watching the returns for the quarter-cent sales tax increase to boost teacher supplements in the WS/FCS on Tuesday at the Forsyth County Governmental Center in Winston-Salem.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston (from left), Lida Calvert-Hayes, Karel Chandler, Dean Hairston, Elisabeth Motsinger, Don Martin, David Hayes and Darrell Walker watch the returns for the quarter-cent sales tax increase to boost teacher supplements in the WS/FCS on Tuesday at the Forsyth County Governmental Center in Winston-Salem.
With 96.04% of precincts reported, there were 45,871 votes, or 59.77%, for the sales tax increase, compared with 30,877 votes, or 40.23%, against the proposal.
The current sales-tax rate of 6.75% will rise to 7%.
County officials have estimated that the sales tax increase would bring in about $13 million for teacher supplemental pay the first year, ranging from $2,000 to $3,000 for each teacher a year.
In 2018-2019, the average teacher supplement was $4,251 in Forsyth County, compared with $4,751 in Guilford County, $7,005 in Durham County, $8,101 in Charlotte-Mecklenburg County and $8,720 in Wake County, according to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction Profile. The state average that school year was $4,580.
Items that will be exempt from the tax include groceries or unprepared foods, gasoline, motor vehicle and home sales, rent and prescription medication.
Prior to Tuesday, 42 North Carolina counties had passed a quarter-cent sales tax.
This is the second time that Forsyth County commissioners have put a quarter-cent sales tax referendum before voters.
In 2018, county residents rejected a quarter-cent tax increase that would have been used to pay the debt service on the new county courthouse.
WS/FCS Superintendent Angela Hairston, and members of the Forsyth County Board of Education — Malishai Woodbury, Lida Calvert-Hayes and Elizabeth Motsinger — said they are excited and grateful for the support that teachers received from the community.
“That means that our community understands the enormous value we all get from having good teachers in the classroom and paying them closer to what they are worth to us,” said Motsinger.
Calvert-Hayes, vice-chairwoman of the school board, said the commissioners started the proposal for the sales tax referendum and the school board backed it.
“We want to be able to keep great teachers and we want to be competitive,” Calvert-Hayes said. “It’s very important to be competitive in our area so that we can keep our teachers in this area. We’ve lost several of our teachers to the Greensboro area where they pay more.”
Hairston said that the passage of the quarter-cent sales tax places the district near the top compared to large districts across the state relative to the supplement it can pay its teachers.
“And we feel that it places us in a better position to recruit the very best and retain the best,” Hairston said.
In addition to community support, there was a lot of understanding about the importance of having the best teachers in the district, she said, referring to what she and her husband experienced Tuesday as they were out and about in the community.
“It certainly aligns with our new mission statement, and I am so thankful to our community for collaborating and our commissioners and the board of education working together with our community to see this happen on behalf of all of our students,” Hairston said.
Woodbury, chairwoman of the school board, spoke of the future of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
“Not only do I think we will come into the top three (counties) as it relates to teacher supplements in the state of North Carolina, but I anticipate that Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be No. 1 when it comes to student academic achievement,” Woodbury said. “This is just, I believe, an indication as it relates to the progress of our school district.”
Val Young, president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators, said that the success of the referendum is a plus for both teachers and children.
“It’s actually a win-win for our school system,” Young said. “It’s great to see that the taxpayers are standing with our district.
Forsyth County Commissioner Don Martin said that so many people volunteered throughout the day Tuesday to get the word out about the quarter-cent sales tax.
“Some people said they wished they could do more,” Martin said. “We got some real positive comments from teachers and a lot of people.”
He said he believes the 2020 quarter-cent sales tax referendum passed compared to the 2018 similar referendum because an ad hoc group raised some private money.
“That provided some fuel for a lot of campaign endeavors,” he said.
He also said that the wording, by law, on both ballots in 2018 and on Tuesday did not give specifics on what the sales-tax increase was for.
“This time, we succeeded with a lot of good work getting the message out from mailers to signs to billboards, and we really had polls covered today and polls covered almost every day during early voting,” he said.
He also said that the 2018 ballot listed three long constitutional amendments, and then the quarter-cent sales tax.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.