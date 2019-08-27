The most relevant attempt at amending the state's certificate-of-need laws has been shelved for the 2019 session for the sake of providing pay raises for the State Highway Patrol.
House Bill 126 was subject Tuesday to the gut-and-amend strategy that inserted the pay-raise language from the stalled Republican state budget compromise.
The revamped bill cleared the House Appropriations committee today and could be added to the House floor session set for 2 p.m. today. The Senate has the revamped HB126 on its floor agenda at 2 p.m.
The reason there are two different versions of the bill is that the House rejected 120-0 on Aug. 19 significant Senate changes to the CON language that govern health-care facilities.
The House version of HB126 addressed tissue and organ donations.
The rejection of Senate changes required the creation of a concurrence committee if there was going to be an attempt at a compromise.
Rather than take that path, Republican legislative leadership chose the bill as the mechanism for the SHP pay raises.
HB126 is among at least seven bills that have cleared one chamber and then been stripped of its initial language to accommodate state budget legislation.
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and a key House budget writer, has said similar efforts to piecemeal the GOP state budget compromise could continue for several weeks. A similar effort involved the Medicaid transformation start-up funding in House Bill 555.
It is likely that in each gut-and-amend bill to accommodate state budget priorities, it will be written to be superseded by the final state budget if it contains the same pay-raise language.
Lambeth said HB126 was chosen as the vehicle for the SHP raises legislation in large part because "there is no agreement on CON."
"Leadership is taking a new approach to a budget solution so that state employees are not penalized and can receive the raises that are budgeted. With this action, those raises can be implemented retroactive to July 1 when they were due those increases.
"So, bottom line, no deal on CON."
Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, said she understood the purpose of swapping out the CON language.
"This is very important for these hard-working public servants to get the raises that were allocated in the budget," Krawiec said. "I will be working on other avenues to move the certificate of need legislation."
CON put on shelf
A CON is required before a health-care system or provider can build a facility, buy equipment or offer a surgical procedure, among other things. There are 28 health-care scenarios affected by the law, which took effect in 1978.
The primary goal is to prevent unnecessary duplication of services within a community or region as a means of controlling costs.
However, there are examples where there have been duplicate facilities, such as the community hospitals in Clemmons and Bermuda Run that are four miles apart.
The previous version of HB126 inserted limited CON law exemptions that would affect psychiatric facilities, kidney-disease dialysis centers, intermediate care facilities, chemical-dependency treatment facilities and some continuing care retirement centers.
However, ambulatory surgical centers were not included.
Sen. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, has been pushing CON reform or repeal bills for several years, with HB126 representing a potential compromise targeting what he called “the lowest-hanging fruit.”
Previous CON bills in the Senate called for repealing the laws or allowing exemptions for ambulatory surgical centers to attract more providers, including for-profit groups.
One example of watering down the initial CON legislation is that HB126 requires health-care providers to begin construction on their CON-approved projects within two years if the project cost is less than $50 million and within four years if it is more than $50 million.
The N.C. Healthcare Association opposes repealing CON laws, saying they would cost thousands of health care jobs statewide, including in rural communities.
CON supporters say ending the law would allow for-profit groups to cherry-pick the most profitable medical procedures, leaving not-for-profit hospitals to handle in their emergency departments more of the sickest of the sick, who often don’t have health insurance.