A group of state House Democrats is attempting to push two gun-control bills directly to the floor, hoping to ride momentum from an unexpected assist by President Donald Trump.
Trump said during his press conference Monday that he supports states adding "red flag" gun laws.
House Bill 454 is the red-flag bill that Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper cited Monday as an appropriate legislative response to the latest national tragedies in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, in which at least 31 individuals died.
CNN described a red-flag law as enabling individuals who have seen warning signs — typically a family member, but the provision could include law enforcement officers — to seek a court order to intervene and temporarily prevent someone who is in crisis from having access to a firearm.
HB454 has not been acted upon in the House Judiciary committee since being introduced March 27.
Another piece of legislation, House Bill 86, includes several provisions to improve background checks and addresses gun ownership requirements. It has sat in the Judiciary Committee since being introduced Feb. 18.
Bill sponsors informed House GOP leadership Monday night they have created petitions to bring both bills out of Judiciary. The petitions, known as a discharge request, are most often undertaken when the sponsors of a bill believe it has been languishing in committee and not given a fair review.
"We must make sure that those judged to pose a grave risk to public safety do not have access to firearms and that, if they do, those firearms can be taken through rapid due process," Trump said.
The main argument against red-flag laws is concern that law-enforcement officers and the courts can seize an individual's guns without due process.
CNN reported that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and a key Trump ally, said he has reached an agreement with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., on a federal grant program to assist with enforcing red-flag laws in 17 states and to "encourage" more states to adopt red-flag laws. Graham said Trump "seems very supportive."
The grant would enable law enforcement to hire and consult with mental health professionals to better determine which cases need to be acted upon, Graham said.
It would take 6 Republicans
The petitions need at least six House Republican signatures, as well as every Democratic member, before the bills could be heard on the floor. There is no deadline for securing enough signatures outside the adjournment of the legislative session.
“We need six (Republicans) with the fortitude to walk into the clerk’s office, affix their signature to that petition that says let’s have a conversation about how to keep North Carolina safe. How hard can that be?” asked Rep. Deb Butler, D-New Hanover.
“I’m calling upon my Republican colleagues to do just that. To step up and in this moment, do something. Let this be the moment when you made history. When you did something truly courageous and made your grandchildren proud.”
Rep. Ted Davis, R-New Hanover, who chairs the House Judiciary committee, told the online media publication "The Insider" on Monday that "we're winding down and I don't know that there will be an opportunity for us to hear any of those bills this session.
"I also don't know what the Senate's appetite is."
The offices of Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, have not responded when asked about whether they support the petitions.
Cooper said that “the time for condolences alone has long passed, and now it is time for action."
"The General Assembly should move quickly to debate the details of these bills so that we can end up with legislation to keep deadly weapons out of the wrong hands. I am also directing my administration to ensure we are doing what’s needed to try to prevent these tragic events.”
Petitions are a last resort
HB454 was submitted in reaction to the February 2018 high school massacre in Parkland, Fla.
Of the 17 blue- and purple-leaning states with red-flag laws, 12 have been passed since the Parkland shooting, including in Florida. The only Republican-leaning state to pass a red-flag law is Indiana in 2005.
Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday he supports red-flag legislation that the Republican-controlled legislature has declined to address in the past.
A similar bill to HB86 has been submitted each session since the Sandy Hook massacre in Connecticut in 2012.
Bill co-sponsors acknowledge they face long odds of getting the petitions approved.
Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, said the petitions are a "last resort within legislative rules and the only avenue we have right now."
Harrison said Davis' reasoning about not taking up the bills late in the current session is flawed since House GOP leadership has been willing to go 15 consecutive sessions without voting on a potential override of Cooper's veto of the state budget compromise.
"We are doing nearly nothing in recent House sessions, some of them lasting less than 20 minutes," Harrison said, citing the estimated $42,000 cost to operate the legislature on a daily basis.
Since Cooper vetoed the Republican state budget June 28, the legislature has had 22 House sessions, with some Thursdays declared as non-voting sessions.
"There is ample time while we're in the sessions to have a forthright debate on these bills while we're waiting on the House leadership to decide when they want to vote on the override," Harrison said.
"These bills are something that everyone should be interested in protecting everyone's safety. It is No. 1 in our mindsets right now."
'NC deserves a discussion'
During Monday's House session, Rep. Joe John, D-Wake, spoke about the arrest of a man who was caught by legislative police trying to enter the legislature Wednesday with a loaded handgun and two loaded magazines on his person.
Legislative police enhanced its security checkpoint steps over the past year following years of limited inspection of visitors' belongings.
John said the man had an appointment to see him about an N.C. Transportation Department contract dispute.
John said that "North Carolina deserves a discussion" on the bills. ... To hold (these bills) hostage in committee and not have any debate on gun safety is wrong."
Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, said she would support red-flag laws "that offer an avenue to identify potential killers and protect the public.
"In almost every case of serial killers, there were signs and red flags of potential violence."
Krawiec said "it’s important that laws be drafted properly to protect individual liberty. If drafted improperly, this could grant the state power to deprive some citizens of a fundamental constitutional right."
Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, said the N.C. legislature is unlikely to move forward with red-flag laws until the U.S. Senate passes "common-sense gun safety laws."
"Congress cannot wait for another tragedy to spur action. Lawmakers at the national and state levels must work together to prevent a future tragedy."
Bipartisan overtures could work
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said "I suspect that if Cooper and the Democratic legislators play the blame game or criticize Republican legislative leaders, their ideas will go nowhere."
"But If they make realistic bipartisan overtures to their GOP counterparts, President Trump’s comments might carry weight with some members of his party.
"It would not surprise me to hear legislative leaders say that August is not the time to launch into a thorough discussion of such a complicated and contentious issue," Kokai said.
Momentum for red-flag laws is clearly building in blue and purple states, said John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University and a national expert on state legislatures.
"A fair number of states passed such laws this year, and with more states expected to pass such laws next year and in coming years," Dinan said.