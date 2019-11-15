The congressional redistricting map for 2020 has cleared the first of two steps in the state Senate with no debate on the splitting of Forsyth County and the combining of Winston-Salem and Guilford County.
The Senate Redistricting and Elections committee recommended House Bill 1029, titled "Congress 2020" by bill sponsor N.C. Rep. David Lewis, R-Harnett. The Senate is in recess until 2 p.m. today.
The House approved the bill by a 55-46 vote Thursday.
Putting Winston-Salem with all of Guilford into the 6th District would mean the state's third (Greensboro), fifth (Winston-Salem) and ninth (High Point) largest cities would have just one voice in Congress, rather than the current three.
The Senate Redistricting committee's debate focused primarily on how the map affects Cumberland County.
Redistricting maps are not subject to a veto by the governor. Lewis said the districts would go into effect once the law is enacted. Incumbents do not have to live in the district they represent.
The HB1029 map includes all of Winston-Salem, most of Kernersville and about half of Walkertown in the 6th District that currently has Republican Mark Walker as incumbent.
According to the district population data accompanying HB1029, Forsyth would have 33.4% of the population base for the 6th District, and Winston-Salem 27.6% overall.
The map would place Clemmons, Lewisville, Rural Hall, the northern areas of Forsyth and the rest of Kernersville and Walkertown into the 10th District, which currently has Republican Patrick McHenry as incumbent.
That district would contain all of Catawba, Iredell, Lincoln, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties.
Forsyth County would have 14.4% of the population base in the 10th District, which would be centered in Iredell at 21.5% and Catawba at 18.9%.
Lewis said Thursday the combined population of Forsyth and Guilford is too large to be contained in one district and too small to be in two.
"The input (during the process) was to keep Guilford whole, which the other maps did that as well," Lewis said. "We tried to respect Winston-Salem and not split it up. I think that every county would like to be whole.
"We were told those counties like to work together."
Combining Winston-Salem with all of Guilford "will likely make the urban Triad voice in Washington weaker rather than stronger, because there would no longer be three representatives speaking with a common voice," said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.
"On the other hand, it may strengthen the voice of the more rural parts of Forsyth that are left out of the combined district."
Forsyth is represented currently in the U.S. House by Republican Virginia Foxx (5th District), while Guilford is represented by Walker (6th, covering Greensboro) and Ted Budd (13th, covering High Point).
"I love the people of NC and I will keep fighting for them — no matter what liberal attorneys, judicial activists and politicians in Raleigh do in self-interest," Walker said in a Twitter post. "My promise of people over politics is undeterred. We'll continue to serve our constituents wherever the trail leads."
Foxx and Budd could not be immediately reached for comment about the redistricting map's impact on their seats.
Foxx would remain in the 5th District, which would stretch from Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes counties in the north to Cleveland and Gaston counties to the south.
Alamance, Davidson, Davie and Rowan would be in the 13th District.
