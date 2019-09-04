State Republican House leadership have set up a potential vote next week to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the Medicaid managed-care bill.
However, it’s unclear whether the vote will occur Sept. 10 even though it is currently on that day’s calendar.
Analysts say the calendar listing could be a step toward moving House Bill 555 to the House Rules and Operations committee, where it may sit until House GOP leaders feel confident of securing enough votes to override Cooper’s veto.
It is the second veto that directly affects one of Cooper’s two main legislative priorities: expanding Medicaid coverage to between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians; and offering higher raises to public school educators than GOP legislative leaders offered in their state budget compromise.
HB555, the Medicaid managed-care bill, was vetoed by Cooper on Friday. Its main feature is at least $218 million in start-up financing for the Medicaid initiative.
The funding also is in the state budget that Cooper vetoed June 28.
Because of the budget issues, state health officials said Tuesday they will delay until Feb. 1 the rollout of Medicaid managed-care changes in the Triad, Northwest North Carolina and Triangle that had been scheduled for Nov. 1.
Prepaid health plan insurer contracts are at the heart of the Medicaid change, which will be a $6 billion expense annually for three years, followed by two one-year options, so the total contract could be worth $30 billion.
Currently, health providers are paid under a fee-for-service system. The new plans will pay providers a set amount per month for each patient’s costs. N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will reimburse the plans.
According to the office of Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, the initial funding would go toward patient enrollment-broker contracts, provider credentialing, data analytics and other program-design components.
Wednesday marks Day 70 of the budget stalemate. Republican House leaders put a veto-override vote on House Bill 966 on the floor agenda for the first time July 9.
Two days later, they inserted a potential vote on bipartisan Medicaid expansion legislation, House Bill 655, that House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said would not be acted on until the state budget becomes law.
Although there appear to be enough votes for HB655 to pass the House, analysts say it is unlikely the Senate would approve the bill given Berger’s fierce opposition.
There have been 33 consecutive sessions of inaction on the state budget veto override, as well as 31 consecutive sessions of inaction on HB655.
It’s estimated that it costs $42,000 a day for the General Assembly to operate a session. As of Tuesday, it will have cost $1.39 million in taxpayer money.
HB555 is the eighth bill Cooper has vetoed this session, and only one those (Senate Bill 359, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act) was subject to an override vote. That override vote failed 67-53 on June 5.
Republican legislative leaders have not made another veto-override attempt since.
The other five vetoed bills have been sent to in their respective House or Senate Rules and Operations committees.
“I think the (HB555) veto is 100% about Cooper not wanting to endorse any measure involving major changes to Medicaid unless it includes expansion,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with John Locke Foundation, a conservative-leaning research group.
“Supporting this measure would have detracted from his constant appeal for expansion.”
